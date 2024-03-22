2024 U.S. Celebration of World Standards Day to Highlight Standards for Climate Change Amidst "A Shared Vision for a Better World"

ANSI and NIST Co-chair; NIBS Serves as 2024 Administrating Organization

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaboration is the key to achieving shared goals. The U.S. standardization system has the greatest impact when all stakeholders work together. Particularly as our climate continues to change, the standards community and the whole of the built environment must be resilient and ready to face the challenges ahead. Recognizing the progress that the standards community makes together for the greater good, the 2024 U.S. Celebration of World Standards Day (WSD) will celebrate the theme, "A Shared Vision for a Better World: Standards for the Changing Climate."

Launched in 1970, WSD is an annual event recognizing the importance of various stakeholder groups across the standards community, including business leaders, industry, academia, and government. U.S. activities are organized by a planning committee consisting of representatives from the standards and conformity assessment community, and co-chaired by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This year, WSD will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at the National Housing Center (NHC) in Washington, DC. The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) will serve as the 2024 administrating organization.

Each year, WSD features a theme relevant to the broader community and its priorities. In 2024, the standards community will reflect on how we can achieve more through collaborative standardization efforts, developing solutions for complex global challenges. The celebration will highlight how working together can counter the negative impacts of climate change for a better, more resilient, and more equitable world for the next generation.

