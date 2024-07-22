2024 Viator Experience Awards Celebrate Leading Global Travel Tours, Activities, and Excursions

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viator , the world's largest travel experiences marketplace, today announced the winners of the 2024 Viator Experience Awards .

Now in its third year, Viator's annual Experience Awards rank the world's top travel experiences as chosen by the company's millions of global travelers. This year, the awards program recognizes over 400 global tours, activities, and excursions – once again setting the bar for the best things to do and see.

"These awards highlight some of the world's best travel experiences – and the incredible guides, operators, and small and large businesses that make them possible," said Laurel Greatrix, vice president of brand and marketing at Viator. "The winner's list reads as the ultimate bucket list – snorkeling between tectonic plates in Iceland, a candlelit dinner down the Danube, an exploration of the pyramids with a private, personal guide. It serves as a reminder of how truly extraordinary this planet is."

What's trending in 2024?

Culturally-driven tours and culinary experiences dominated the 2024 Experience Award rankings.

As travelers look to dive deep into destinations' rich local cultures, it's not surprising that all of the global regions spotlighted in Viator's 2024 Experience Awards include at least one winning historical or cultural tour. From exploring temples on an after-dark tuk-tuk tour in Bangkok , to learning about the history and hauntings of Salem, Massachusetts , to experiencing the hidden world below Prague's Old Town – travelers have a lot to choose from.

Travelers are also seeking out food-related experiences as a unique way to fully immerse into a destination's culture and traditions. Cooking classes and street food tours are two of Viator's top five best-reviewed travel experience categories in 2024. This year's award-winning experiences offer ample culinary travel inspiration, with activities like a cocktail and food history tour in New Orleans , a hands-on Peruvian cooking class in Lima , and a private street food walking tour in Ho Chi Minh City ranking among travelers' favorites.

Top Awarded Experiences

For those looking for amazing things to do in 2024, explore the number one ranked tours, activities, and excursions across each of the Viator Experience Award regions:

Check out the full collection of 2024 award winners here . To book your experience with Viator visit www.viator.com or download the Viator app (available on the App Store and Google Play ).

About the Viator Experience Awards

Viator is the world's largest travel experiences marketplace with more than 300,000 bookable experiences around the world. The 2024 Viator Experience Awards rank the world's top experiences based on a number of factors, including traveler review scores, review volumes, and booking volumes over the last year. It sets the bar for the world's best things to do, see, and experience.

The first set of awards in 2024 recognizes the Top 20 experiences, tours, and activities in 11 regions worldwide, including the US, Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Western Europe, Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Australia and New Zealand, and Asia and the Pacific Islands.

The second set of awards in 2024 recognizes the Top 10 special interest experiences, tours, and activities across five categories—Best in Food, Best in Beverages, Water Adventures, Rising Stars, and Adrenaline Rush Experiences—in five regions worldwide, including the US, Canada, Europe, Asia and the Pacific Islands, and Rest of World.

For the full list of award-winning experiences click here . You can also follow the conversation on LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok with the hashtag #ViatorExperienceAwards.

About Viator

Viator, a Tripadvisor company, makes it easy to find and book unforgettable tours, activities, and excursions around the world. With more than 300,000 experiences to choose from there's always something new to discover, both near and far from home.

Your time off is precious so we focus tirelessly on quality, making it easy to book everything from simple tours to extreme adventures (and all the niche, interesting stuff in between). With ultimate flexibility, award-winning customer support, and millions of traveler reviews, you can truly do more with Viator.

Viator. Plan better with 300,000+ travel experiences. For more information, visit www.viator.com .

SOURCE Viator