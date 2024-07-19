2024 @VisitJiangsu "Grading Sheet": Overseas Tourists in Jiangsu Doubled, Social Media Influence Boosted

NANJING, China, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What do you know about Jiangsu? A southeastern province in China, yes. A land of beautiful scenery & profound history, exactly. And a viral tourist destination among global travelers over the past year too!

As Jiangsu continues to enhance the accessibility & quality of its tourism services, the number of foreign tourists visiting major attractions in Jiangsu has witnessed an increase of 108.60% over the past year. And @VisitJiangsu (the official account of Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism), the window to the charm of Jiangsu on major social media platforms, has a total of over 2.74 million followers now.

But what did @VisitJiangsu do right to receive so much love from all over the world?

One-Stop Travel Guides for Visitors: Nice & Easy

Starting in January, @VisitJiangsu has uploaded a series of easy-to-follow travel guides on Facebook, Instagram, X, etc, offering practical travel advice to overseas tourists. These short videos under 2 minutes have become the stepping stones for tens of thousands of overseas tourists to tours not only in Jiangsu but also around China.

Content that Makes People Laugh, Think and Say WOW

1. Very Jiangsu Topics

How Jiangsu people celebrate during the Chinese New Year season? What's the authentic tea culture in Jiangsu like? And which travel routes around Jiangsu would Miss Su recommend? Well, Rome wasn't built in one day, and Jiangsu topics can't always be answered within one post, so we made them into series!

2. "We Rare Animals" Comic Series

Ever since our baby Yangtze Finless Porpoise Bubbles debuted as the first character in the "We Rare Animals" Comic Series, it has been booming. No one can resist cuteness! Two best friends of Bubbles' - Spoonnie the Spoon-billed Sandpiper, and Hoofy the Elk are brought to the spotlight too. Together, they went on an adventure that raising awareness on even more rare animals just like them.

3. 13 Jiangsu Cities 13 Tales

From the golden rapeseed flower fields in Taizhou to picturesque natural wetlands in Yancheng, the "13 Jiangsu Cities, 13 Tales" Slow TV series on @VisitJiangsu launched earlier this year has been a hit!

@VisitJiangsu got off to a good start this 2024, and will continue to showcase the best of Jiangsu's rich cultural heritage, scenic landscapes, and ways of life to a global audience.

