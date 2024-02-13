2024 WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB DOG SHOW TICKETS ON SALE NOW AT TICKETMASTER

Breed Showcase, Masters Agility Championship, & 90th Anniversary of Junior

Showmanship Among Events Taking Place May 11, 13 & 14 at

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets for the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show presented by Purina Pro Plan are on sale now, exclusively on Ticketmaster. For the second year, the epic 3-day, 3-night event featuring nearly 2,500 dogs from across the world competing in top performance activities and culminating in the coveted Best in Show award will take place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, NY on May 11, 13 & 14.

Always the greatest dog show in the world, the Westminster Kennel Club is thrilled to welcome spectators back to the show with a host of family-friendly events taking place on the sprawling grounds of the National Tennis Center. Westminster's Canine Celebration Day will kick off "Westminster Week" on Saturday, May 11, and will feature a variety of showstopping activities including Dock Diving and a demo ring, with demonstrations such as herding and scent work, all presented by Cosequin. Our interactive Breed Showcase, presented by Purina Pro Plan, gives guests the chance to meet and learn about an abundance of beautiful dog breeds. This event is not to be missed!

This year's event features the always exciting Masters Agility Championship, welcoming top-ranked purpose-bred and All-American (mixed breed) dogs to the competition, and the 9th Annual Masters Obedience Championship, both presented by Purina Pro Plan.

This year also marks the 90th anniversary of our Junior Showmanship competition, which assesses the handling skills of children 9-18 years of age. This event promotes proper dog training and care to prepare the next generation for responsible dog ownership, sportsmanship, and future success in the sport.

The Westminster Kennel Club will close out the show on Tuesday, May 14, naming the coveted Best in Show winner. For more information about Westminster Week, visit westminsterkennelclub.org.

Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster. For group sales and ADA-accessible and companion seat requests, email [email protected].

About the Westminster Kennel Club

The Westminster Kennel Club, established in 1877, is America's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of showing dogs. It hosts the iconic, all-breed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the second-longest, continuously held sporting event in the U.S. after the Kentucky Derby and, since 1948, the longest nationally televised live dog show. The Club's mission is to enhance the lives of all dogs by celebrating the companionship of dogs and promoting responsible dog ownership and breed preservation. The Club advocates for purpose-bred dogs, with an understanding that each breed has a legacy and history that deserves to be taught, honored, and preserved. The Club uses education to raise awareness and encourage owners to conscientiously select dogs that are the right match for their families. The annual dog show—a conformation competition for purpose-bred dogs—and the Masters Agility Championship and Masters Obedience Championship—where dogs from all backgrounds are eligible to compete—make Westminster Week, with thousands of dogs from the U.S. and around the world, a pinnacle experience for any dog lover. "America's Dog Show" has captivated canine enthusiasts for more than a century. Learn more at westminsterkennelclub.org.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 10,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition. Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 140 targeted formulas to help your pet thrive throughout every stage of life. It is also the food of choice for 16 of the past 17 Westminster Best in Show winners*. For more information, visit www.proplan.com or follow @ProPlan on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

*The handler or owners of these champions may have received Purina Pro Plan dog food as Purina ambassadors.

About the USTA

The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level -- from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization, it invests 100 percent of its proceeds in growing the game. It owns and operates the US Open, one of the highest-attended annual sporting events in the world, along with approximately 100 Pro Circuit events throughout the U.S., and selects the teams for Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, and the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The USTA's philanthropic entity, the USTA Foundation, provides grants and scholarships in addition to supporting tennis and education programs nationwide to benefit under-resourced youth through the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. For more information about the USTA, go to USTA.com or follow the official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (X) and TikTok.

