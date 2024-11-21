2024 WIC & Light of Internet Expo Kicks off in Wuzhen, Zhejiang

News provided by

CRIOnline

Nov 21, 2024, 01:50 ET

WUZHEN, China, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRIOnline:

Continue Reading
2024 WIC & Light of Internet Expo
2024 WIC & Light of Internet Expo

The 2024 World Internet Conference & Light of Internet Expo (WICEXPO) kicked off in Wuzhen on November 19, 2024. As an important part of the World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, WICEXPO consists of five major sections: the exhibition itself, a launching area for new products and technologies, an industry talent fair, industry matchmaking, and 'Xinguang' products, all showcasing the latest achievements in the global internet landscape and new AI technologies and products. 665 enterprises and institutions have come to take part in the exhibition from within China and across 53 countries and regions.

The 2024 World Internet Conference & Light of Internet Expo (WICEXPO) kicked off in Wuzhen on November 19, 2024. As an important part of the World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, WICEXPO consists of five major sections: the exhibition itself, a launching area for new products and technologies, an industry talent fair, industry matchmaking, and 'Xinguang' products, all showcasing the latest achievements in the global internet landscape and new AI technologies and products. 665 enterprises and institutions have come to take part in the exhibition from within China and across 53 countries and regions.

Also this year for the first time ever, WICEXPO is offering specially designed exhibition routes: Digital and Intelligent Industry Insight, the Science and Technology Exploration Tour, the Special Interest Points Discovery Tour, the AI Intelligent World, and the Future Life Experience.

Over 50 smart interactive experience projects, 100 product and technology launches, and five specialized industrial cooperation matchmaking events have also been planned as part of WICEXPO. 50 digital economy enterprises and public institutions are attending the exhibition and looking to fill more than 500 job positions. Finally, WICEXPO will showcase 20 'Xinguang' products and ten 'Xingyao' scenarios to round out what promises to be an exceptional platform for cutting-edge global internet scientific and technological achievements.

SOURCE CRIOnline

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Pekings Silk Road Rediscovery Tour: A Window into a Modern Metropolis

Pekings Silk Road Rediscovery Tour: A Window into a Modern Metropolis

PEKING, 30. Oktober 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Ein Bericht von CRIOnline: Pekings 2024 Silk Road Rediscovery Tour:: Explore a Modernized City of...
Circuit de redécouverte de la Route de la soie à Pékin : une fenêtre sur une métropole moderne

Circuit de redécouverte de la Route de la soie à Pékin : une fenêtre sur une métropole moderne

PÉKIN, 30 octobre 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Un rapport de CRIOnline : Le circuit de redécouverte de la Route de la soie à Pékin en 2024 : L'événement «...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Internet Technology

Internet Technology

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics