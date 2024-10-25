2024 WIC Wuzhen Summit to place heavy focus on AI

BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn：

The 2024 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit, which is set to take place from Nov 19 to 22 in Wuzhen, East China's Zhejiang province, will focus heavily on artificial intelligence (AI), according to a press conference held in Beijing on Oct 24.

Themed "Embracing a People-Centered and AI-for-Good Digital Future – Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace", the summit will explore the key issues shaping the future of the internet.

According to the press conference, this year's summit promises a fresh and dynamic agenda, introducing several new highlights while continuing in the best traditions of previous years.

A key addition to this year's program is the newly established WIC Distinguished Contribution Award, which will recognize individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the global internet landscape. A grand awards ceremony will be held during the summit to honor the recipients.

In addition, the summit will see the formation of the WIC Specialized Committee on Artificial Intelligence (SC on AI). As the first specialized and permanent branch of the WIC, this committee aims to create an international platform for AI cooperation and exchange. The WIC Think Tank Cooperation Program will also be launched, expecting to embrace around 60 leading global think tanks in the internet sector.

Another notable development is the creation of the WIC Digital Academy, which will host the WIC Global Elite Training program. This initiative is designed to provide a platform for government officials, non-governmental organizations and business leaders from around the world, particularly from developing countries, to engage in international training programs.

The summit will feature an opening ceremony, main forum and 24 specialized sub-forums covering a wide range of topics, which will include the Global Development Initiative, the digital economy, open-source ecosystem development, data governance, AI innovation and governance, and youth and the digital future.

Several of the Wuzhen Summit's renowned events, including the World Internet Conference Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology, the Outstanding Cases of Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace, the Light of the Internet Expo, and the "Straight to Wuzhen" Competition, will also be elevated to a new level this year. During the summit, Zhejiang province will also host permanent characteristic activities.

Hosted by the WIC, the 2024 Wuzhen Summit will be organized by the People's Government of Zhejiang Province and supported by prominent international organizations, including the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the World Intellectual Property Organization, and the Global System for Mobile Communications Association.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn