2024 World Outlook Financial Conference Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Michael Campbell, Founder of the World Outlook Financial Conference and host of Canada's Top Rated Financial Show MoneyTalks, along with company executives that presented at the conference this year, joined Berk Sumen, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the 34th annual World Outlook Financial Conference, and to open the market.

The World Outlook Financial Conference has a 34-year track record of bringing the world's best market and finance analysts to Canada, helping investors improve their portfolio performance, and maybe more importantly, protecting them from volatility and market crisis.

