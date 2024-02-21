2024 YMCG a Stunning Success Under New Music Director Daniel Harding

News provided by

Youth Music Culture The Greater Bay Area

21 Feb, 2024, 15:09 ET

HONG KONG, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Youth Music Culture The Greater Bay Area (YMCG) reached a successful conclusion on Jan. 31 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre. YMCG was founded in 2017 and is held every year. The event was upgraded from Guangdong to the Greater Bay Area in 2023.

Continue Reading
Music Director Daniel Harding conducts the YMCG Symphony Orchestra at the 2024 Youth Music Culture the Greater Bay Area.
Music Director Daniel Harding conducts the YMCG Symphony Orchestra at the 2024 Youth Music Culture the Greater Bay Area.

The 84 young musicians of the 2024 YMCG Orchestra were selected from 70 renowned music schools in China, Europe, America, and Asia, and nearly 20 Chinese professional orchestras. Internationally-renowned conductor Daniel Harding, who will serve as the music director for the five YMCG events from 2024 to 2028, and the faculty team led the young musicians on a fruitful weeklong artistic journey from Jan. 20 to Feb. 1. The YMCG faculty team includes principal players from the world's top orchestras, such as the Berlin Philharmonic, Vienna Philharmonic, and London Symphony Orchestra.

Between 2017 and 2023, hundreds of young musicians, from 59 cities in 21 countries, participated in YMCG, including students from leading international music schools, such as Harvard University, Yale School of Music, Curtis Institute of Music, and the Royal Conservatory of Music. Many have since held positions in renowned orchestras and conservatories, or won prizes at international music competitions. Liu Ming served as the concertmaster of the YMCG Orchestra and is now the concertmaster of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.

YMCG is an excellent platform to promote the creation, dissemination, and promotion of musical excellence. In Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong, the Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra commissioned Hong Kong composer Elliot Leung to write Aureate Skylines, a new work for the 2024 YMCG. At the opening concert, composer Zhou Tian's Metropolis, also commissioned by the Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra, gave the audience vivid insight into the development and progress of Guangzhou, the Greater Bay Area, and China.

During the 2024 YMCG, the young musicians and faculty members held several concerts, talks and master classes. They also visited several cultural and tourist landmarks in the Greater Bay Area — including the Cantonese Opera Museum, the Guangdong Museum, and the Canton Tower — for public performances and to learn about Guangdong culture. With these activities, based around the city's cultural and tourism landmarks, the 2024 YMCG creatively fused music with culture and tourism — "with culture to promote tourism, and tourism to recognize culture."

Contact:
Matt Herman
[email protected]

SOURCE Youth Music Culture The Greater Bay Area

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.