2024 Zhongguancun International Technology Trading Conference Sets New Standards for Global Innovation

BEIJING, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of April 25th, the opening ceremony of the 2024 Zhongguancun International Technology Trade Fair was held alongside the Global Technology Commercialization Eco-Partnership Conference at the Exhibition Center in the Zhongguancun National Innovation Demonstration Zone. The event featured a rich assembly of guests and fruitful outcomes, highlighting the dynamic nature of the global technology trade ecosystem.

The conference unveiled its innovative "1+10+X" model, featuring an opening ceremony, ten key events sponsored by leading brands, and a lineup of thematic activities, totaling 30 significant sessions. Participants gathered to discuss and collaborate, exploring new ways to seamlessly integrate technological and industrial innovations, facilitating the smooth flow of innovative ideas, and working to create an advanced and globally recognized platform for international innovation.

This year, the conference hosted the inaugural Exchange and Cooperation Meeting for Science and Technology Diplomats including four sessions that spotlighted some of China's most recent and transformative scientific and technological achievements. The formation of the 50-member Forum Collaboration Mechanism for the Transformation of Zhongguancun Scientific and Technological Achievements was announced during the event.

With a spotlight on the essential components of technology transformation—technology, capital, and markets—the conference witnessed the initiation of 11 projects spanning technology transactions, investment financing, and strategic cooperation. Furthermore, the List of Top 100 New Technologies and Products and the List of 100 Best Innovative Technologies for International Cooperation were unveiled at the event.

From April 26th to 29th, the trade conference organized eight showcase and partnership-building sessions for high-end products in domains covering artificial intelligence, advanced chipsets, the metaverse, and humanoid robotics. Furthermore, it organized multiple dedicated technology transaction meetings with key international partners from the UK, Italy, Germany, Finland, Japan, and South Korea, focusing on pioneering industry sectors.

SOURCE Zhongguancun International Technology Trade Fair