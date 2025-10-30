2025 ALLY Energy GRIT Awards and Best Energy Workplaces Winners Announced

Honoring the innovators and leaders driving the future of the global energy sector through exceptional growth, resilience, innovation, and talent.

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLY Energy today announced the winners of the annual GRIT Awards and Best Energy Workplaces. This premier industry recognition celebrates the individuals, teams, and organizations demonstrating extraordinary leadership and impact in the global energy industry. The awards honor those who embody growth, resilience, innovation, and talent (GRIT) while advancing a sustainable energy future.

This year's winners were selected for their significant contributions to energy and climate solutions. They represent the forward-thinking leadership required to navigate the industry's complexities. The rigorous selection process, which includes a blind review by external judges, coupled with AI scoring, ensures that honorees are recognized for their true merit and commitment to excellence. These leaders are redefining what's possible in energy.

"The 2025 GRIT Award winners embody the brain, heart, courage, and trust our industry needs," said Katie Mehnert, Founder and CEO of ALLY Energy. "They are trailblazers. Their innovation, purpose, and resolve are building a sustainable future. We honor their exceptional achievements."

The 2025 winners include:

Professional Award:

Laura Allen, Onshore Installation Manager, Woodside Energy

Kym Butler, Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications, Symmetry Energy Solutions

Amanda Cox, Director of Government Affairs, Appalachian Power (AEP)

Shan Escobar, Director - Talent Management, Signal Energy

Dr. Sougata Halder, Senior Business Development Manager, TGS New Energy Solutions

Betty Jo Morris, Expand Energy, Community Affairs Manager - Northeast Appalachia

Ricardo Torres, Senior Operator, Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline

Executive Award:

Marisol Cortez, Vice President, Human Resources, Berry Corporation

Celine Gerson, Group Director Americas, Fugro

Molly Smith, Chief Technology Officer, Murphy Oil

Robert Tabb, President & CEO, Signal Energy

Entrepreneur Award:

Rawand Rasheed, CEO and Co-Founder, Helix Earth

Sustainability Champion Award:

Elizabeth Carlson, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tricon Energy

Ann Kloose, Division Manager of Sustainability, City of Fresno Public Works

Julie McLaughlin, Managing Director, Equity Partner - Clean Energy, Alvarez & Marsal

Shilpa Mesineni, Principal Engineer, American Bureau of Shipping

Best Energy Team Award:

Drilling Technology Team, ADNOC Offshore

Best Energy Resource Group:

AAPI SynERGy Group, EDP Renewables North America

Asian Pacific American Forum (APAF), Baker Hughes

DEI Council, Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline

EmBRAce, Woodside Energy

Best Energy Workplaces Award:

Baker Hughes

Expand Energy

IOWN Energy LLC

Fugro

Oncor

Best Energy Startup:

Helix Earth

People's Choice - Best Energy Resource Group

Women's Network, Baker Hughes

People's Choice - Best Energy Team

Public Affairs and Corporate Citizenship, CITGO Petroleum Corporation

People's Choice - Best Energy Workplaces

NRG Energy

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

About ALLY Energy

ALLY Energy is the leading catalyst platform for energy, manufacturing, and industrials. Through our P-Factor Framework, we are reshaping how organizations think, feel, and act from the inside out. By integrating internal culture transformation with external brand strategy and commercial focus, we help companies attract top talent, drive employee engagement, and build resilient organizations that thrive in rapidly changing markets. We combine deep market insight with proven go-to-market execution to help organizations capture attention, win deals, and build a winning culture. From positioning strategies that differentiate you from competitors, we deliver outcomes you can measure in market share and bottom-line impact.

