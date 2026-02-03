2025 CEO Pinnacle Awards - Winners Announced

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners of the 2025 CEO Pinnacle™ Awards have been selected after a nomination period and judging process that began in October 2025. The annual program is produced by the Chief Executives Council, a community and platform focused on best practice resources, career development and training, strategic research, and peer networking.

Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Presidents, Founders and related titles were eligible to enter. Applicants were self-nominated or nominated by a colleague via a brief online application form that requests anonymous information on 2025 financial performance, work experience, volunteer or philanthropic activities, and educational background.

All nominations were screened by an algorithm, and then judged by Chief Executive Council board advisors. The following Winners and Runners-Up are announced for 7 categories based on size and type, public vs. private.

Category/Classification 2025 Winners Company Title







Enterprise/Public/Winner Mohit Joshi Tech Mahindra CEO & Managing Director Enterprise/Private/Winner Maria Treibitch Pharmbills CEO







Startup/Winner Jorge Barragan The Picklr CEO Startup/Runner-Up Peacemark Hammed Shride Logistics Founder/CEO







Medium/Private/Winner Jonathan Evans B&A President & CEO Medium/Private/Runner-Up Matthew Phillips Car Pros Auto Group CEO







Not-For-Profit/Winner Angela Williams United Way Worldwide President & CEO Not-For-Profit/Runner-Up J.J. Lewis Northstar Reach CEO







Government/Winner Steve Hewitt Kansas Turnpike Authority CEO







Small Business/Winner James Stephens Known Technologies CEO Small Business/Runner-Up Joseph Henderson Sierra Health CEO

From the category winners above, a 2025 National CEO Pinnacle Award winner was selected based on the same criteria. Congratulations to Jorge Barragan, CEO, The Piklr.

"Chief Executives continued to demonstrate their significant contributions in 2023, and the CEO Pinnacle Awards brings recognition to these hard-working individuals", states Neil Brown, CEO, Chief Executives Council. "We wish the winners of the CEO Pinnacle Awards continued success and hope their examples can help others excel."

All winners and runners-up will be notified by email and receive a frame-quality Certificate. The 2025 National CEO Pinnacle Award winner will receive a gold-plated and engraved statuette/trophy manufactured by the makers of the Oscar® Awards.

Applications and registration for the 2026 CEO Pinnacle Awards will begin October 1, 2026 at the following link: www.chiefexecutivescouncil.org/ceo-awards/.

ABOUT the Chief Executives Council

Chief Executives Council™ is a community and platform for CEOs, Presidents, Founders and related professionals focused on best practice resources, career development and training, peer networking and recognition. Programs include research studies on strategic topics, webinars and roundtable panels, informative articles and whitepapers, the CEO Insights™ Interview Series, and the annual CEO Pinnacle™ Awards. Chief Executives Council publishes the annual CEO Sentiment™ Study that quantifies a CEO Financial Performance Index™ (FPI), and the CEO Spending/Budget Index™ (SBI); along with the annual CEO Talent Study, and the upcoming CEO 2030: Predictions Panel.

For more information, visit www.ChiefExecutivesCouncil.org, or call Neil Brown, CEO at 630-710-4710.

