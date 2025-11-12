2025 CEW BEAUTY AWARDS WINNERS: THIS YEAR'S TOP INNOVATORS

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEW Beauty Awards honored this year's standout beauty products, brands, and industry leaders who propelled the global beauty industry forward. The highly anticipated event brought together top executives, founders, retailers, suppliers, and tastemakers in support of CEW's mission to empower and advance women through excellence and innovation.

Mario Dedivanovic and Danessa Myricks at the 2025 CEW Beauty Awards.

The CEW Beauty Awards program serves as the organization's flagship platform and industry benchmark for product innovation, brand impact, and leadership. The program culminated in the winners' luncheon on November 11, marking the finale of CEW's year-long series of signature events and initiatives spotlighting progress across every sector of the industry.

"This is so much more than an awards ceremony," said Carlotta Jacobson, President of CEW. "The CEW Beauty Awards are an opportunity for the industry to gather and celebrate the very best of what we do. The room is buzzing and electric. Together, we connect as a community and applaud those who are setting new standards, driving innovation, and embodying the shared values of CEW members."

This year's program crowned thirty-seven winners, selected from more than 270 finalists across categories including skincare, makeup, fragrance, and haircare. Celebrating the creativity and contributions shaping the beauty industry, each honoree exemplified the vision and impact that have long defined CEW's legacy of leadership.

Adding to the excitement, comedian Lynne Koplitz brought a dynamic, entertaining energy that embodied CEW's spirit of connection and collaboration. Playful, interactive and socially driven moments added fresh momentum, engaging new audiences and amplifying the event's celebratory tone.

As the only beauty awards program powered by industry peers through a rigorous and trusted selection process by CEW's Finalist Nominating Committee – comprised of a diverse group of executives, entrepreneurs, industry insiders, editors, and social influencers – the CEW Beauty Awards represent the industry's highest honor and ultimate recognition in beauty.

The 2025 CEW Beauty Awards Winners:

Bath & Body:

Body Moisturizer/Treatment: CeraVe Intensive Moisturizing Lotion





Body Wash/Scrub: Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash





Personal Care Product: Salt & Stone Saffron & Cedar Deodorant





Men's Grooming: Manscaped The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra

Fragrance:

Home Scent: Bath & Body Works Book Loft 3-Wick Candle





Personal Scent: Women: AERIN Rose Cocoa





Personal Scent: Men & Gender Neutral: Maison Margiela REPLICA Never-ending Summer Eau de Toilette

Hair:

Shampoo: ORIBE Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo





Conditioner: Gisou Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hair Mask





Hair Care/Treatment: Pantene Miracle Rescue Regenerative Hair Oil





Hair Styling Product: Amika Superfruit Star Lightweight Hair Styling Oil





Natural/Textured Hair Product: Olaplex No.10 Bond Shaper Curl Defining Gel





Hair Color: Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color – Caramelo Blonde





Hair Tools & Accessories: Dyson Airwrap i.d.

Skincare:

Facial Cleanser/Scrub: Olay OLAY Cleansing Melts + Vitamin C





Facial Moisturizer: Beekman 1802 Milk RX Advanced Better Aging Cream





Facial Treatment: medicube Salmon PDRN Pink Collagen Jelly Gel Mask





Facial Serums: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare™ DermInfusions™ Fill + Repair Serum





Acne Product: Bubble Knock Out Acne Spot Treatment





Eye/Brow Treatment: Summer Fridays Jet Lag Eye Patches





Lip Treatment: Prada Beauty PRADA BALM





Sun Care: Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 50





Skincare & Makeup Tool: Shark® CryoGlow™ Red & Blue Infrared iQLED Face Mask & Under Eye Cooling

Makeup:

Base & Complexion Product: Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush, and Saie Dew Bronze (tie)





Eye/Brow Product: MAC Cosmetics MACStack Legit Lift Lash Primer





Lip Color Product: DIOR LIP GLOW BUTTER





Nail Product: essie To The Rescue UV Gel Damage Repair

Wellness:

Wellness: Nutrafol Clear Skin Nutraceutical





Sexual Wellness: Secret Whole Body Deodorizing Body Wash

Iconic & Indie:

Iconic Beauty Award: Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream





Indie Brand (Presented by Raymond James): Glow Recipe





Indie Makeup/Skincare Product (Presented by Raymond James): Danessa Myricks Beauty Freedom Palette; and Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Soft Blur Setting Powder (tie)





Indie Scent (Presented by Raymond James): Phlur Rose Whip Eau De Parfum

Committee Voted:

Sustainability Excellence Award (Presented by dsm-firmenich): Babo Botanicals





Supplier's Award: Ingredients & Formulation (Presented by NYSCC): ALGAKTIV Exometics G

Additional:

Amazon Customer Obsession Award: OPI





Influencer: Zahava @makeup2themaxx

Platinum Sponsors: Amazon, dsm-firmenich

Gold Sponsors: Raymond James, CVS Pharmacy, Bazaarvoice, P&G Beauty, L'Oreal Groupe

Silver Plus and Silver Sponsors: Cosnova, Kenvue, Bath and Body Works, Beauty Barrage, Drunk Elephant, Elevation Labs, The Shop, Unilever, 24 Seven, Who What Wear and Marie Claire, Kargo, Pinterest, and Criteo

Event Partners: New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists, Cosmoprof North America, Beauty New York, PIMS, WWD | Beauty Inc., RPG, Consultancy Media

CEW is an inclusive organization that empowers and advances women by providing the support, education, connections, and recognition necessary to elevate and advance careers. Our global community of over 8,000 professionals spans from emerging talent to C-suite executives, representing brands, fragrance houses, media outlets, suppliers, and retailers. Together, we form a diverse network united by a commitment to excellence and innovation.

