2025 Christmas at the Castle Tickets Available

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle in the Clouds is hosting its annual Christmas at the Castle event with the 2025 theme, "Season's Greetings." Christmas at the Castle tickets can be redeemed on any event date, Saturdays and Sundays: November 22-23, November 29-30, and December 6-7, from 10 am to 4 pm each day.

Christmas at the Castle in Moultonborough, New Hampshire

An exclusive Preview Party will be held on Friday, November 21 from 4 to 7 pm. This experience provides participants with a first look at the Lucknow Mansion decorated by local businesses and organizations the night before Christmas at the Castle opens to the public. The evening includes a self-guided tour, live music, complimentary hors d'oeuvres and drinks, and early access to the Artisan Fair.

In addition to tours of Lucknow Mansion and Artisan Fair admission, each Christmas at the Castle, Season's Greetings weekend event will offer holiday crafts, photos with Santa, complimentary hot cocoa and cookies and lunch service at the Carriage House Restaurant.

"Christmas at the Castle is a beloved tradition that brings our community together to celebrate the wonders of the holiday season," said Charles Clark, Executive Director of Castle in the Clouds. "Our team looks forward to welcoming guests to New Hampshire's newest National Historic Landmark with plenty of fun for the whole family."

Event tickets are now on sale. To learn more, visit https://www.castleintheclouds.org/christmas-at-the-castle/

ABOUT CASTLE IN THE CLOUDS

As the premier historical museum in the beautiful Lakes Region of New Hampshire, Castle in the Clouds provides each visitor with a look into the past while providing contemporary comforts to make every visit memorable. Originally called Lucknow, this breathtaking 6,300-acre property was developed in 1913 by Thomas G. Plant, a wealthy shoe manufacturer, to create a luxurious lifestyle with state-of-the-art amenities, beautiful hand-made furnishings, and a large staff to run the estate. These days, visitors come from all around the world to tour the mansion and exhibit gallery, dine in the Carriage House Restaurant or Café in the Clouds, hike miles of hiking and walking trails maintained by partner organization the Lakes Region Conservation Trust, or enjoy one of our many programs and events. Operated by the Castle Preservation Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Castle in the Clouds is revered as a cultural and educational resource and listed on the National Register of Historic Places with national significance. Castle in the Clouds is also available as a fairytale wedding venue and versatile private event rental. For more information about Castle in the Clouds, visit www.castleintheclouds.org.

