2025 Defense Outlook Summit: DOD's Top Priorities Revealed

The two-day summit, held January 23-24, 2025, provided a unique opportunity for attendees to network and collaborate. Participants received the most up-to-date information on the Department of Defense's objectives. This facilitated a better understanding of upcoming contracting opportunities and allowed for strategic alignments between government and industry. The collaborative environment fostered productive discussions and strengthened partnerships.

"You can't get anything done without strong contracting and the businesses that work with the U.S. Government on a daily basis, you just can't," said Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Former Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, speaking in his personal capacity. "Whether it's laying down a new base overseas, providing humanitarian relief, or delivering rapid commercial capabilities overseas to the warfighter, your dedication and sacrifice makes it all happen."

The summit's success stemmed from its ability to connect key players in the defense sector. This facilitated the exchange of crucial information and fostered collaboration on critical issues. The event's focus on the latest defense mission and contracting priorities ensured attendees received relevant and timely information. This helped them make informed decisions and contribute effectively to national security efforts.

Additional speakers included Former Assistant Secretary of the Army Rachel Jacobson; Hewlett Packard Chief Technology Officer Tommy Gardner; SAIC Small Business Director Rita Brooks; CGI Federal Small Business Director Tyler Brooks-Craft; Mojave Air & Space Port Director Dr. David "Jester" Smith; Former Chief of Army Partnerships Ivan Bolden; AEI Senior Fellow Todd Harrison; DTC President & CEO Shawn Dickman; and many others. The Summit Moderator was Neil McDonnell, Founder and President of the GovCon Chamber of Commerce.

