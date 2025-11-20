2025 Double Helix Medals dinner raises over $7 million

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) returned to New York City's American Museum of Natural History on November 19, 2025, for the 20th annual Double Helix Medals dinner. CBS journalist Lesley Stahl emceed the event, which raised over $7 million for CSHL's biological research and education programs. This year's gala honored tennis legends-turned-cancer advocates Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova and biotechnology pioneer Dr. Robert Langer.

Left to right: Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Chair Marilyn Simons, 2025 Double Helix Medal recipients Dr. Robert Langer, Chris Evert, and Martina Navratilova, and CSHL President & CEO Bruce Stillman. Image: Patrick McMullan Company

Evert and Navratilova are two of the most decorated tennis players in sports history. Both overcame cancer diagnoses with the same grit and determination that earned them each 18 Grand Slam singles titles. Off the court, they have emerged as vocal advocates for cancer research, prevention, and early detection.

"We both realize we have such an opportunity to spread the good word," Navratilova said. "It makes you feel good when people say you made a difference. If you feel something, do something. Don't sit on it. Chris is the living example of that."

"If I hadn't had genetic testing, I wouldn't be here," said Evert. "Don't think you're a wimp if you go to the doctor and get checked out."

Dr. Robert Langer is one of only nine MIT Institute Professors and the most cited engineer in history. His research, alongside Dr. Judah Folkman, isolated the first angiogenesis inhibitors, leading to new treatments for cancer and blindness. Langer created the first nanoparticles and microparticles for delivering large molecules, including nucleic acids. His work helped establish the field of tissue engineering, enabling the development of artificial skin for burn victims, among other advances.

"I'm proudest of my students," Langer says. "They've done amazing things and keep training the next generations. I hope I'm remembered as a person who challenged conventional wisdom in science and engineering and made discoveries and inventions that ended up changing the world."

Since 2006, the Double Helix Medals dinner has raised over $80 million to support CSHL's research and education programs.

