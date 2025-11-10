2025 FEI General Assembly successfully concludes in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI), the world governing body for equestrian sport, concluded its highly anticipated 2025 General Assembly in Hong Kong on 7 November. The prestigious event welcomed 267 delegates from 73 national equestrian federations and 13 stakeholder groups, who took part in this landmark occasion. Beyond discussing the future of equestrian sport, delegates made pivotal decisions that will shape the discipline's development globally.

The FEI General Assembly governs the overall direction, development and management of equestrian sport worldwide and takes place in a different location each year. This year marked its return to Hong Kong after 27 years with support from The Hong Kong Jockey Club in partnership with the Equestrian Federation of Hong Kong, China.

The Jockey Club hosted a welcome reception at Happy Valley Racecourse on 5 November to kick off the FEI General Assembly week while also showcasing its unique horse racing and racecourse entertainment.

Speaking at the reception, Hong Kong Jockey Club Chairman The Hon. Martin Liao said: "We are honoured that the Fédération Equestre Internationale has chosen Hong Kong to host this year's General Assembly. Just like the Federation, the Club is a global leader in horse sports. We nurture equestrian sports at the grass-roots level through our three public riding schools, which we have run for the past 50 years, and at the elite level through our support for the Hong Kong, China equestrian team in partnership with the Equestrian Federation of Hong Kong, China. The Club is also renowned for its expertise in co-hosting major equestrian events. We have built state-of-the-art training and racecourse facilities in Conghua that will host world-class racing from next October in what promises to be a major milestone in the sport's development. This will build capability and capacity and offer us a springboard to promote all forms of equine sports in the Chinese Mainland."

Speaking later at the FEI General Assembly, Lester Huang, Deputy Chairman of The Hong Kong Jockey Club and President of The Equestrian Federation of Hong Kong, China, said the event provided a valuable opportunity to assess the global state of equestrian sport and chart its future course. "Hong Kong's equestrian and racing community stands ready to offer its full support. We continue to benefit from excellent collaboration with our peers in the Chinese Mainland, and together we are dedicated to developing the sport nationally," he said.

A major highlight of the General Assembly was the announcement of the innovative Digital Horse Passport. Scheduled for phased implementation beginning in 2026, the system is set to revolutionise horse management by enhancing efficiency, strengthening biosecurity standards and facilitating seamless cross-border movement. The Digital Horse Passport will consolidate key data such as horse identification, health records, vaccination history, travel documents and microchip scans into a single, integrated platform. This new tool aims to provide horse owners, athletes, veterinarians and competition officials with a more effective and streamlined approach to horse management.

Developed through a collaboration between the FEI and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), the Digital Horse Passport was praised as a transformative initiative. FEI Veterinary Director Göran Akerström described it as "a significant milestone for equestrian sport, not only improving logistical management and biosecurity but also further safeguarding the integrity and welfare of horses".

The General Assembly culminated on the evening of 7 November with the glittering FEI Awards Gala, held to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals and teams from the global equestrian community. Cheuk Wing-hing, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR Government, Lester Huang and Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Jockey Club attended this prestigious occasion, which shone a spotlight on exceptional contributions to equestrian sport, attended the prestigious occasion.

One of the evening's key highlights was the presentation of the FEI Inspire Award, which was won by the Shanghai Sports Development Foundation's Beat as One – Stable Management Challenge. Launched three years ago in partnership with the Shanghai Equestrian Association, the initiative has redefined stable management and horse welfare education in China. Alex Hua Tian, the Mainland Equestrian Ambassador of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, also serves as the programme's ambassador, championing its efforts to improve horse welfare and management practices.

The 2025 FEI General Assembly not only reinforced Hong Kong's role as a leading hub for equestrian sport in Asia but also provided a unique platform for fostering international collaboration. This landmark event further highlights Hong Kong's vital contribution to shaping the future of equestrian sport on the global stage.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club is a world-class horse sports and entertainment organisation with a strong commitment to the country and Hong Kong. The Club has long been a staunch supporter of major sports events. It funded and constructed the competition venues and provided veterinary support for the equestrian events of the 2008 Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Club also supported the equestrian events of the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games and provided technical support for the equestrian events of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Additionally, the Club has committed more than HK$500 million to support the Hong Kong and Guangdong competition regions at this year's 15th National Games, 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities (NGD) and 9th National Special Olympic Games (NSOG). It is sole Partner Sponsor for the Hong Kong competition region and will provide technical support for the equestrian events in the Guangdong competition region as well as deploy an expert team to provide support and equipment of the highest standards.

