2025 Festival Favorite Out of My Comfort Zone Lands Nov. 4 PrideFlix Release, Showcasing Award-Winning Coming-of-Age Story with Original Songs

Out of My Comfort Zone - Official Trailer

The film (written by Ivy Vale and Rick Reil, directed by Vale) tracks two lifelong friends whose bond is tested by hidden feelings, identity doubts, and the threat of a cyberbully determined to expose their deepest secrets. They must confront the truth and summon courage to be themselves — all set to a vibrant, original score. At its core, the story is about friendship, self-discovery, and transformation, evoking echoes of Love, Simon, Dear Evan Hansen and High School Musical while standing on its own voice.

In lead roles, Will Ehren and Violet Vale bring emotional authenticity to the story's romantic tension; Igby Rigney (recently cast in Ryan Murphy's The Shards for FX Networks) and Savannah Leroy anchor key supporting arcs, lending presence to the central friendship at the film's heart.

Out of My Comfort Zone began as an off-Broadway stage musical and garnered attention: a cover feature on Playbill.com and praise from The Huffington Post, which called it "a singing, dancing powerhouse punctuated by dialogue that rings true and real."

Director Ivy Vale stated, "Out of My Comfort Zone is a direct response to the overwhelming number of stories about relentless school bullying. This film became my way of offering hope, where teenagers can see themselves reflected in the characters, feel seen, and find strength, even when life feels impossibly hard. These kids are figuring out how to be unapologetically themselves in the warzone that is school and the world."

The film's festival track is stellar: Best Musical Feature at Love Wins International, Best Soundtrack at Cinema d'Idea, Best LGBTQ Feature and Best Original Score at Love & Hope International, Best Comedy at the Madrid International Film Festival, Special Jury Award at the Alexandria Film Festival, and accolades globally.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/lv6SfjMy7jM

Out of My Comfort Zone will be available to rent or buy on major digital platforms November 4, 2025: Apple TV, Amazon, DirecTV, Google Play, Comcast, Spectrum and others.

