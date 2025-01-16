2025 Ford Maverick Now Available for Sale at Bickford Ford

SNOHOMISH, Wash., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers can test drive and purchase the latest Ford Maverick at Bickford Ford in Snohomish, Washington.

Bickford Ford is thrilled to announce the arrival of the 2025 Ford Maverick, now available in its showroom. The compact pickup continues to set new standards in versatility, fuel efficiency, and modern technology, making it an ideal choice for drivers seeking a practical yet stylish vehicle.

Back view of the 2025 Ford Maverick

The 2025 Maverick offers a dynamic driving experience with its standard 2.5L hybrid engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, generating 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque, with available all-wheel drive. There is also an available 2.0L EcoBoost® Engine, producing 238 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque. With a maximum towing capacity of up to 4,000 pounds, the Maverick is ready for urban commutes and weekend adventures.

Inside, the Maverick features a spacious cabin accommodating up to five passengers. With an available power moonroof, drivers can enjoy the added luxury of fresh air, natural light, and stunning night sky views with the touch of a button. In addition to a spacious and durable cargo bed, the truck features under-seat storage in the rear cabin. This hidden compartment is perfect for securing valuables, organizing gear, or storing your favorite snacks, offering a practical solution for keeping the cab clutter-free. It is equipped with a host of safety features and advanced technology, ensuring confidence and connectivity on every journey.

Bickford Ford invites customers to explore the 2025 Ford Maverick firsthand. With a team of knowledgeable professionals ready to assist, buyers can discover the full range of features and configurations available to tailor the Maverick to their needs.

For more information on the 2025 Ford Maverick and to schedule a test drive, interested individuals are requested to visit the dealership website. The Bickford Ford showroom is located at 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, Washington 8290.

