2025 Fundraising Outlook Report Reveals Key Trends in Nonprofit Strategy and Priorities

New Report From OneCause Examines Nonprofit Strategies for 2025, Including Challenges, Successes, and Adaptations to the Evolving Fundraising Landscape

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of event and online fundraising technology, has released The 2025 Fundraising Outlook: Nonprofit Trends and Strategies for Success. Based on insights from 977 fundraising professionals, the annual report highlights the successes and challenges nonprofits faced in 2024 and outlines what they're prioritizing in 2025 to continue growing their fundraising efforts and impact.

"As we move into 2025, nonprofits continue to show remarkable resilience and adaptability in an ever-changing fundraising landscape," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer of OneCause. "Creating community has never been more important, and nonprofit events—whether in-person, hybrid, or online—remain vital touchpoints that drive connection, engagement, and fundraising success. We're so encouraged by the results of this survey, as nonprofits are clearly focused on their key challenges and investing in the right solutions to address them – including the exciting advancement of AI within our industry."

Key findings include:

Nonprofit challenges and priorities reflect need for engagement and sustainability . Over 85% of nonprofits cite recurring giving, donor engagement, and year-over-year growth as top challenges. In 2025, nonprofits plan to balance donor acquisition (98%) and retention (95%) to drive sustainable growth—a dual approach that shows nonprofits understand nurturing existing donors is just as important as acquiring new ones. Nonprofits are increasingly investing in ways to strengthen relationships with current donors, recognizing that retaining them is more cost-effective in the long run. By curating personalized giving experiences and improving engagement strategies, nonprofits can drive deeper connections, ensuring long-term support while continuing to expand their reach.

. Over 85% of nonprofits cite recurring giving, donor engagement, and year-over-year growth as top challenges. In 2025, nonprofits plan to balance donor acquisition (98%) and retention (95%) to drive sustainable growth—a dual approach that shows nonprofits understand nurturing existing donors is just as important as acquiring new ones. Nonprofits are increasingly investing in ways to strengthen relationships with current donors, recognizing that retaining them is more cost-effective in the long run. By curating personalized giving experiences and improving engagement strategies, nonprofits can drive deeper connections, ensuring long-term support while continuing to expand their reach. In-person and hybrid events offer strong opportunities for success and engagement . In 2024, 75% of organizations hosting in-person events met or exceeded their fundraising goals, and 76% of those using hybrid models also reached their targets. As we look ahead to 2025, eight in ten nonprofits plan to host in-person events, while a third are planning hybrid events. In-person events remain essential for fostering personal connections and engagement, while hybrid events offer the ability to reach a broader audience with proven success. For nonprofits not yet planning events, now is the time to reconsider—they offer valuable touchpoints for deeper engagement and increased fundraising impact.

. In 2024, 75% of organizations hosting in-person events met or exceeded their fundraising goals, and 76% of those using hybrid models also reached their targets. As we look ahead to 2025, eight in ten nonprofits plan to host in-person events, while a third are planning hybrid events. In-person events remain essential for fostering personal connections and engagement, while hybrid events offer the ability to reach a broader audience with proven success. For nonprofits not yet planning events, now is the time to reconsider—they offer valuable touchpoints for deeper engagement and increased fundraising impact. Event and online fundraising sustain revenue growth for nonprofits . Event and online fundraising continue to be essential revenue streams for nonprofits, especially those with smaller budgets. In 2024, 66% of organizations with annual operating revenues (AOR) under $1 million raised 21% or more of their AOR from these channels, demonstrating significant impact on financial sustainability.

. Event and online fundraising continue to be essential revenue streams for nonprofits, especially those with smaller budgets. In 2024, 66% of organizations with annual operating revenues (AOR) under raised 21% or more of their AOR from these channels, demonstrating significant impact on financial sustainability. Adoption of Artificial Intelligence is growing. Nonprofits are increasingly adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance operations and fundraising. Half (49%) of organizations are using or planning to use AI for donor management, up 15 points from last year. The proportion of nonprofits who are or plan to use AI for copywriting rose 19 points to 71%, and there was an increase of 28 points to 71% of nonprofits using or planning to use AI for fundraising and event planning. While adoption is on the rise, many nonprofits still face challenges in implementation due to knowledge gaps and limited resources.

To review the full findings, visit the OneCause website to download the report.

