2025 Gun Violence Statistics Show Signs of Progress and Reinforce the Need for Continued Prevention

New Omnilert report highlights encouraging shifts in key indicators while emphasizing layered security and rapid response

LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert, a national leader in AI-powered safety and emergency communications, has released its 2025 Gun Violence Statistics, along with a new interactive infographic examining national and school-related gun violence trends. In 2025, the U.S. recorded 38,762 gun-violence deaths, highlighting the continued importance of prevention, early detection, and coordinated response.

2025 Gun Violence Statistics

Omnilert's 2025 research shows improvement in several areas compared to 2024, including mass shootings and school-related incidents. While these shifts are encouraging, the data make it clear that gun violence remains a daily risk for schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, places of worship, and public spaces, which reinforces the need for sustained prevention efforts and readiness.

"All improvements matter, and we don't take that lightly," said Dave Fraser, CEO of Omnilert. "But with an average of more than 100 deaths per day, these numbers also remind us how much work remains to make our schools and public spaces truly safer."

Progress and Persistence: What the Numbers Show

Even with year-over-year improvement, the report shows that risk remains widespread and unpredictable. In 2025 alone, 4,463 children and teens were killed or injured by gun violence, reinforcing why schools and communities must keep strengthening prevention and preparedness. Every state has experienced at least one mass shooting in the past decade, and organizations across sectors continue to prepare for incidents that can unfold in seconds.

The 2025 statistics show that many violent events happen before an attacker enters a building. This highlights the importance of considering safety in both outdoor and indoor spaces.

Why Layered Security Matters

Experts agree that no single measure can prevent gun violence. Omnilert's analysis shows that using multiple layers of safety measures can be effective. These measures may include trained staff, access controls, education, and preparedness, along with new technologies like AI-based gun detection. These tools help organizations spot potential threats earlier and respond more quickly.

Organizations all across the U.S. have deployed Omnilert's AI gun detection technology as part of their overall safety strategy.

Swatting and False Threats on the Rise

The report also notes that swatting and false emergency threats increased in 2025, especially at schools and universities. Beyond disruption, these incidents carry real costs. These incidents disrupt operations, create fear, and strain public safety resources. This emphasizes the need for reliable systems to help detect threats, verify information, communicate effectively, and respond appropriately.

See the Full 2025 Gun Violence Statistics

The complete 2025 data set, including national trends, school-specific insights, economic impact, and prevention strategies, is available in Omnilert's interactive infographic.

View the full 2025 Gun Violence Statistics infographic:

👉 Gun Violence Statistics

