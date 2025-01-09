2025 HARLEY-DAVIDSON HOMECOMING FESTIVAL TO FEATURE HEADLINING ACTS CHRIS STAPLETON AND HANK WILLIAMS JR.

Ticket holders can experience the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival at Veterans Park with 2-Day and 1-Day General Admission (GA), GA+, or VIP ticket options to enjoy all the music, entertainment, local food, beverages, and more. Ticket sales for the July 10-13 celebration of music, moto-culture, and the H-D hometown of Milwaukee start on January 17 at HDHomecoming.com. Sign up for SMS alerts to gain presale early access to purchase tickets at the lowest possible price. Presale begins at 9am CT and a general on sale will follow if tickets remain.

On Saturday, July 12, 2025, Chris Stapleton will headline the festival. The 10-time Grammy, 19-time CMA and 19-time ACM Award-winner is one of the country's most respected and beloved musicians. These accomplishments celebrate Stapleton's new album, Higher, which was released this past fall to overwhelming critical acclaim. Known for his electric live performances, Stapleton recently returned to NBC's "Saturday Night Live" as musical guest for the third time. In addition to teaming up with Dua Lipa, Stapleton has new collaborations with Slash ("Oh Well") and George Strait ("Honky Tonk Hall of Fame") and recorded a version of "I Should Have Known It" for a Tom Petty tribute album.

Hank Williams Jr. will headline H-D Homecoming on Friday, July 11, at Veterans Park. The legendary American singer, songwriter, and musician is widely known for his blend of country, rock, and Southern rock music. Son of the iconic Hank Williams Sr. and one of country music's most influential figures, Hank Jr.'s career spans over 60 years and has made him one of the most enduring and distinctive voices in country music. Hank Williams Jr.'s extremely impressive resume has spawned 70 million albums sold worldwide and earned him accolades which includes ACM Entertainer of the Year, CMA Entertainer of the Year and BMI Icon, in addition to a GRAMMY win and coveted inductions into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and Country Music Hall of Fame.

Music, Moto, and Much More

Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival events will be held at both free and ticketed venues across the Milwaukee area, including Veterans Park, the Harley-Davidson Museum, H-D Headquarters on Juneau Ave., Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in Menomonee Falls, and at local Harley-Davidson dealerships. Admission to Veterans Park for live music performances and other activities requires a ticket. In addition to headliners Chris Stapleton (July 12), and Hank Williams Jr. (July 11) several additional top acts will perform. The complete slate of artists and full performance schedule will be announced at a later date.

More Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival entertainment and event details will be announced as plans are finalized. Complete details on ticketing options, venues, entertainment, scheduled events and Harley-Davidson factory tours will be available at HDHomecoming.com, where visitors can also sign up for H-D Homecoming updates. Follow the new @hdhomecoming festival social media handle and @harleydavidson for updates.

