2025 in Review: South Korea's Leading AI Innovator Marks Breakout Year After U.S. Launch

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its landmark debut in the U.S. market, Upstage AI, a global AI company, is celebrating a year of explosive growth and strategic accomplishments. Its intelligent solutions–Generative Intelligence (Solar LLM) and Document Intelligence for extraction on any document–are transforming workflows for some of the world's largest enterprises, optimizing repetitive tasks while preserving human oversight and complex decision making.

Upstage raised $45 million earlier this year in a Series B bridge round, bringing total funding to $157 million, to expand its growth in the U.S. Notably, the AI company secured funding from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and AMD in August, becoming a minority investor in Upstage.

Since the company's U.S. launch, Upstage landed on three CB Insights' industry lists, AI 100 , InsurTech 50 , and FinTech 100 , and showcased its leadership as subject matter experts at five major insurance industry events. The company has quickly established its presence in the InsurTech ecosystem with appearances at ITC Vegas, InsurTech Insights, and InsurTech NY. Additionally, Upstage's U.S. CEO, Kasey Roh, was a featured speaker at this year's AWS re:Invent Conference where she shared her insights on scaling real-world AI on a panel with AMD .

"Upstage's first year in North America has brought our transformative AI solutions to the U.S. insurance and financial services industries," said Kasey Roh, U.S. CEO of Upstage . "Our technology is particularly advantageous for these legacy industries that still rely heavily on manual document processing. Upstage's superpower is that our technology hinges on human decision making, forging a symbiotic relationship between AI and people. This crucial distinction is what sets Upstage apart from other AI companies."

Upstage's domain-specific models distinguish it from an industry flooded with newcomers, many of whom have yet to show tangible results. The company has spent half of the last decade building its proprietary model stack, giving them a distinct edge and headstart from companies modifying third-party or open-source foundation models.

Their technology's ability to turn any type of unstructured document into structured data is unique and essential for insurance companies handling large amounts of manual document processing. It adapts in real time while automatically flagging uncertain extractions while keeping humans in the loop. This feature is unique and critical, significantly reducing AI hallucinations that put companies at extreme risk. These human corrections are part of an automatic feedback loop for the model, learning from human validation to improve its accuracy over time. The technology provides companies with a zero-training, high-accuracy solution with no setup, templates, or retraining.

The proof of the company's success is in the numbers, its technology has a 95%+ accuracy across complex document types and formats. Upstage has served Fortune 500 companies in Korea, including Samsung, and now provides their solutions in the U.S. to enterprise and mid-market companies processing millions of pages every day.

What Upstage's customers have to say about the company:

further highlights its success:

"Once Upstage's solution was in our underwriters' hands, there was no taking it away. The tool landed at exactly the right moment—as our team was working to keep up with 30% volume growth without additional headcount. Our VP of Underwriting made it clear: she wasn't giving up the invoice extraction tool 'over her dead body.' Within days, all 18 underwriters were benefiting from the solution."

— Steven Beauchem , VP of Digital Strategy at Amwins, a leading global specialty insurance distributor.

"We've been able to achieve 95%+ accuracy on data [extraction] as well as other unstructured data in the underwriting process. Before, it took our team 30 minutes to an hour to review an application [whereas] today it could take us less than 10 minutes. This has been extremely impactful to our ability to manage a larger volume of submissions without sacrificing the depth of our analysis or the nuance that we gain from that information."

— Gabriel Mayer , Founder of Tricura Insurance Group, an InsurTech MGU focused on providing liability coverage and technology to Senior Living Communities across the US.

"We built the MVP using a random GitHub parser, DocuClipper, and ChatGPT just to make it work. When I discovered Upstage, we realized we could replace the entire patchwork with a single, clean API. That decision changed everything — faster results, higher accuracy, zero maintenance."

— Michael Rodriguez , Founder, Best Option Co., a software development company that brings AI solutions to help small businesses streamline operations and drive revenue.

Upstage AI is poised to make an even bigger impact in North America in the coming year as it continues to partner with top companies in the insurance and financial services industries. The company is expected to bridge the gap between AI and human interaction to transform operations for legacy carriers and startups alike.

Upstage is building the future of enterprise AI through domain-specific language models and intelligent tools designed for high-impact business use. With deep expertise in LLM development, document AI, and agentic workflows, the company enables regulated industries and global enterprises to unlock the full potential of generative AI — securely, efficiently, and at scale. For more information visit https://www.upstage.ai or contact them here .

