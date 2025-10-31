2025 Indonesia 'Study Beijing' Education Exhibition and HSK Study in China Education and Career Expo Successfully Held

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

The 2025 Indonesia "Study Beijing" Education Exhibition & HSK Study in China Education and Career Expo opened in Jakarta on October 26, showcasing top-tier educational opportunities from Beijing and across China to over 2,800 Indonesian students and parents.

Jointly organised by the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, Beijing International Education Exchange Center, Chinese Testing International, and Jakarta Mandarin Education Coordinator, the event featured 16 leading Chinese institutions, including Peking University, Beijing Normal University, and China Agricultural University. Notable participants also included enterprises like Bank of China, offering insights into study pathways and career development in China.

During the exhibition, multiple cooperation agreements were reached between Chinese and Indonesian institutions, with on-site unveiling and signing ceremonies. Bina Bangsa School was officially designated as a "Global Student Recruitment Base of Beijing" and signed the student recruitment base agreements with Beijing Jiaotong University, University of Science and Technology Beijing, Beijing Foreign Studies University, North China University of Technology, Beijing Technology and Business University, Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture, and Beijing College of Finance and Commerce.

At this overseas specialized education exhibition, 16 renowned Chinese higher education institutions including Peking University were prominently featured as core highlights. The event attracted outstanding students from Indonesia University, Ricci School, Pah Tsung School, and other institutions, along with many Indonesian students and family members who made special visits. The exhibition maintained a vibrant yet orderly atmosphere, with continuous streams of students consulting at various university booths, fully demonstrating the strong anticipation and aspiration of Indonesian students for studying in Beijing.

This Indonesia education exhibition aims to further enhance the international influence of Beijing's education sector, provide a global platform for Beijing's universities to showcase their strengths and distinctive features, build the "Study Beijing" brand, and enable Indonesian educational counterparts, teachers, and students to gain a more comprehensive and in-depth understanding of Beijing and its high-quality educational resources. The event seeks to attract more outstanding Indonesian young students to study in Beijing, thereby promoting educational exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

