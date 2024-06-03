2025 Industrial Marketing Summit Announced in Austin, Feb. 26-28

CADENAS USA, Gorilla 76, and TREW Marketing to host growth and networking opportunity for marketers targeting technical industries.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CADENAS USA, Gorilla 76, and TREW Marketing today announced the Industrial Marketing Summit, an educational and networking forum for marketers in engineering, manufacturing, and technical industries, will take place in Austin, Texas, February 26-28, 2025 at the AT&T Executive Conference Center.

"The Industrial Marketing Summit proved so valuable from day one of its inaugural launch," said Adam Beck, Director of Marketing at CADENAS USA. "This event uniquely gives marketers who target nuanced, technical audiences their own space to connect over shared challenges and strategies."

Leading Industry Experts in Evolving Marketing Topics

The event will feature a mix of deep-dive workshops, sessions, new research, discussion panels, a conference party, and other networking opportunities.

"We're bringing together leading minds from around the country to help industrial marketers better understand how to most effectively develop marketing strategies," said Joe Sullivan, Thinker and Founder at Gorilla76. "From how-to sessions and successful case studies to long-term branding and marketing planning, we're looking to help marketers expand their skills and expertise."

Topics for the 2025 event include:

Brand messaging

Content development

Performance marketing

Digital experiences

AI for marketers

Interested speakers with expertise in these topics can submit to speak in 2025 at https://industrialmarketingsummit.com/.

2024 speakers included a wide range of marketing leaders including:

Chris Hull , co-Founder of Jasper – who discussed using generative AI to work smarter and more efficiently

, co-Founder of Jasper – who discussed using generative AI to work smarter and more efficiently Dale Bertrand of Fire & Spark – who built a business case around using predictive AI tools to support content and SEO

of Fire & Spark – who built a business case around using predictive AI tools to support content and SEO CJ Haight of GlobalSpec – who presented new research on the buying behavior and content preferences of engineers

The event is now accepting sponsorship applications. Visit the event website to learn more about how your company can get involved.

Added Benefits for Electronics Industry Reps, Manufacturers, and Distributors Attending the ERA Conference

The 2025 Industrial Marketing Summit directly follows the Electronics Representatives Association (ERA) Conference, hosted at the same venue.

"The ERA Conference is a dynamic educational and networking event for electronics industry salespeople, manufacturers and distributors," said Wendy Covey, CEO and Co-Founder of TREW Marketing. "The Summit extends the opportunity for the ERA Conference attendees to expand their knowledge in marketing trends and best practices, all in the same week."

About the Industrial Marketing Summit

The Industrial Marketing Summit provides an educational and networking forum for marketers in engineering, manufacturing, and technical industries. Through the event, we help industrial marketers to connect with peers, become inspired by new ideas, stay abreast of trends, and grow their businesses.

