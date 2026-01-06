2025: Landmark AI Progress for Quickplay, Delivering Business Impact for Broadcasters in a Creator-Driven World

Quickplay's AI achievements surpass industry hype, transforming emerging trends into

undeniable reality including 100%+ watch time increases, 130%+ ad fill rate boost via AI

recommendations, 500% audience reach expansion across social

TORONTO and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As broadcasters and content owners explore transformation strategies to compete in the new creator economy, Quickplay is proving that AI is more than a buzzword – it is driving measurable business impact. These results are from Quickplay's accelerated AI development efforts, including the launch and deployment of its award-winning Quickplay Shorts and AI Studio tools.

Meeting Viewers in the Creator Economy

With streaming surpassing linear television in global viewing hours, creator-economy ad spend expected to eclipse traditional media, and short-form clips overtaking long-form storytelling in ad revenue, the content consumption landscape is fundamentally altered and the rules have changed for broadcasters. These shifts reflect a permanent change in audience behavior, led by Gen Z and Millennials, who now represent the majority of digital attention and spending growth. Quickplay has strategically added AI intelligence throughout its portfolio to address these unique needs, across a platform that is purpose-built for the modern media ecosystem.

"In 2025, the game has changed for broadcasters: the 'new majority' of viewers – Gen Z and Millennials – don't tune in, they flow across platforms. What's different now is that AI has removed the execution barrier, allowing broadcasters to operate with creator-level agility while finally unlocking their unique legacy advantages: scale, trust, and deep libraries of premium content and rights. Broadcasters that adapt now will define the next decade – and our mission continues to be building the technology that powers this transformation," said Andre Christensen, Founder and CEO, Quickplay.

The Business Impact

Specific advantages seen this year with Quickplay's solutions from a tier-one broadcaster include:

40% lower cost of ownership compared to fragmented solutions

More than 100% watch time increases for AI-recommended content

More than 130% fill rate improvements for advertising based on AI-recommended content

Ad campaign results for another tier-one broadcaster include:

38% increase in monthly active users (MAUs) during launch month, as shorts drove discovery and app downloads

30% increase in user retention post-event, with short-form content creating habit-forming engagement patterns

"The hype of what AI, specifically Generative AI, can do is over." said Paul Pastor, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Quickplay. "We are entering the era of Operational AI, where recommendation engines, ad-tech, CMS and analytics, and so on are integrated into one, centralized platform that operates across linear, OTT and social, extensible as new capabilities come to market. Our open architecture was built to be the motherboard of the Operational AI era and it's delivering: our clients have seen 40%+ lower TCO from cloud-native consolidation and automated workflows, and 70% fewer integrations to manage. This velocity offers broadcasters the technology prowess needed to compete, and win, in the creator economy."

First-Mover Advantage, Lasting Leadership

By streamlining AI and content workflows within a unified platform across broadcast, OTT, and social, broadcasters unlock the ability to operate with creator-level speed while fully leveraging their scale, brand integrity, and deep libraries of premium content and rights.

Quickplay's portfolio is purpose-built to be AI, cloud, and platform agnostic which eliminates concerns about vendor lock-in or other costly requirements associated with adding new components to existing workflows. Its open API architecture allows customers to manage content across traditional broadcast, streaming, and social platforms from a single system — delivering the agility and velocity needed to reach fragmented audiences. Results realized with Quickplay's AI tools include:

Custom AI models decreased production time for editing and reformatting content into vertical clips from up to 60 minutes to under 5 minutes

30% higher retention with Quickplay's AI-driven recommendations

500% audience reach expansion through social syndication and shorts that funnel viewers back to owned-and-operated services

300%+ increase in content activation by leveraging scene-level metadata to turn archives into continuous discovery and monetization engines

Quickplay can integrate with other AI innovations and ecosystems faster than any other CMS provider on the market, most recently with Gemini 3.0. As new AI tools emerge — whether for multi-lingual subtitles or advanced video editing like Veo 3.1 for in-painting and out-painting — the company's open API structure and orchestration capabilities enable rapid integration, allowing customers to innovate faster and see results sooner.

"Value generation is what our clients are after, and that value looks different for different companies," said Juan Martin, Co-Founder and CTO, Quickplay." That's precisely why we built a fully agnostic platform from day one. No walled gardens, no vendor lock-in, flexibility to scale or add to without roadblocks. AI is accelerating how quickly we're generating value for our clients - and in 2026, the race is on."

Looking Ahead

The new reality is viewers – and their attention – never stop moving. In 2025, Quickplay demonstrated its ability to deliver measurable business impact and architecture that supports transformation at scale. In 2026, Quickplay's proven AI capabilities will continue supporting broadcasters by converting structural change into lasting advantage.

About Quickplay

Quickplay is the AI-native platform that unifies linear, OTT, and social video for Tier-1 media companies. We orchestrate the full content workflow across these channels, turning premium libraries into engines for discovery, engagement and monetization. Our vendor agnostic platform delivers AI-driven insights that feed decisions across all channels, enabling broadcasters to operate with creator-level speed while maintaining broadcast-grade scale and control.

Founded by veterans who've built dozens of Tier-1 media platforms globally, Quickplay powers immersive sports, live events, and personalized experiences for millions of viewers. We are headquartered in Toronto, with operations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chennai, and throughout Europe. For more information, visit https://quickplay.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Stacey Paris-Bechtel, Breakaway Communications for Quickplay [email protected]

SOURCE Quickplay