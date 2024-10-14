2025 Medicare Star Ratings: Kaiser Permanente health plans highly rated by CMS

High ratings reflect the expert medicine, seamless care, and outstanding service the organization offers to its 1.9 million Medicare Advantage members.

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente's Medicare Advantage health plans are highly rated, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services 2025 Star Ratings.

All Kaiser Permanente Medicare Advantage plans earned either 4 or 4.5 stars out of a maximum of 5 stars.

Our plan in Hawaii is rated highest in the state. Our plans in California, Georgia, and the Mid-Atlantic states (Baltimore, Suburban Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C.) are tied for highest in their geographic markets.

The high ratings are a reflection of the expert medicine, seamless care, and outstanding service Kaiser Permanente provides to its Medicare health plan members.

Kaiser Permanente's 2025

CMS Medicare Star Quality Ratings (out of 5 stars) California 4.5 Stars Colorado 4.0 Stars Georgia 4.5 Stars Hawaii 4.5 Stars Mid-Atlantic States 4.5 Stars Northwest 4.0 Stars Washington 4.0 Stars

Ratings reflect high-quality care and service

Every year, CMS publishes Medicare Advantage (Part C) and Medicare prescription drug plan (Part D) ratings. Consumers can use the ratings to compare the quality of Medicare plans.

To develop the ratings, CMS considers many areas of care and service. For example, CMS looks at how well health plans keep members healthy and manage their chronic conditions. CMS also considers patient experiences, customer service, patient access, and pharmacy services.

"Kaiser Permanente is proud to be recognized for providing high-quality care and service, which is what our Medicare members expect and deserve," said Andrew Bindman, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer for Kaiser Permanente. "We understand our members' care needs change as they age. We provide a personalized approach that meets each member's unique needs."

Kaiser Permanente provides care to more than 1.9 million Medicare members in 8 states and the District of Columbia.

"These ratings underscore the clinical excellence and coordinated care experience provided by our physicians, nurses, clinicians, and front-line staff," said Nancy Gin, MD, executive vice president of quality and chief quality officer for The Permanente Federation. "Our integrated system enables our primary care and specialty physicians, pharmacists, therapists, and others to work together to ensure the best outcomes for our patients."

Enrolling in a Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plan

Medicare's annual enrollment period for 2025 Medicare health plans begins on October 15 and runs through December 7, 2024.

Medicare beneficiaries can learn more about the CMS star ratings and Kaiser Permanente's Medicare health plans by visiting kp.org/medicarestars.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve more than 12.5 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org.

For more information, contact:

Vincent Staupe, [email protected]

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente