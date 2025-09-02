2025 Mid-Year Report: ADA Website Accessibility Lawsuits Surge 37% as Litigation Expands Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA website accessibility lawsuits surged by 37% in the first half of 2025, with 2,014 cases filed between January and June, according to the 2025 Mid-Year ADA Website Accessibility Lawsuit Report published by EcomBack. The findings highlight the escalating legal risks facing U.S. businesses as disability litigation spreads across more states, industries, and digital platforms.

Key Findings from the 2025 Mid-Year Report:

2,014 lawsuits filed in the first six months of 2025, up 37% year-over-year. Post this

Lawsuit Volume Rising: 2,014 lawsuits filed in the first six months of 2025, up 37% year-over-year.





2,014 lawsuits filed in the first six months of 2025, up 37% year-over-year. Shifting State Trends: New York (637), Florida (487), California (380), and Illinois (237) lead filings. Illinois experienced a 745% spike compared to 2024.





New York (637), (487), (380), and (237) lead filings. experienced a compared to 2024. Repeat Filers Dominate: Just 31 plaintiffs and 16 law firms were responsible for half of all lawsuits.





Just 31 plaintiffs and 16 law firms were responsible for half of all lawsuits. All Platforms at Risk: Lawsuits hit Shopify, WordPress, Magento, Squarespace, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and custom sites alike.





Lawsuits hit Shopify, WordPress, Magento, Squarespace, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and custom sites alike. Global Momentum: With the European Accessibility Act, India's SEBI mandates, and Los Angeles's Olympic accessibility commitments, accessibility enforcement is going global.

Industry Hit Hardest:

Over 90% of ADA website lawsuits targeted 10 industries, led by:

Restaurants / Food & Beverage Lifestyle, Fashion & Apparel Beauty, Skin & Body Care Medical & Health Services Furniture, Lighting & Home Décor

Accessibility Widgets Under Fire

Quick-fix accessibility widgets failed to shield companies from lawsuits. In fact, 456 lawsuits (22.6%) targeted websites using overlays or widgets. The steady rise in widget-related litigation shows that compliance requires code-level remediation rather than quick-fix tools.

The Shadow of Demand Letters

Beyond lawsuits, unreported demand letters continue to pressure businesses into private settlements. Reports show they are particularly common in Pennsylvania and California, creating hidden compliance risks.

The Road Ahead: Title II Deadline Looms

The Department of Justice's ADA Title II final rule announced in April 2024, requires state and local governments to conform to WCAG 2.1 AA by April 2026. Compliance is expected to cost taxpayers tens of billions of dollars, sparking concerns that outdated standards could fuel even more "sue-to-settle" serial litigation rather than drive real accessibility progress.

"Enforcing WCAG 2.1 in 2026 is like mandating dial-up in the age of 5G," said Nayan Padrai, President of EcomBack. "True digital inclusion requires forward-looking standards that keep pace with AI, wearables, and emerging assistive technologies."

Conclusion

The first half of 2025 confirms that ADA website accessibility litigation is accelerating, spreading across more geographies, industries, and platforms. Businesses can no longer rely on "quick fixes." The clear path forward is proactive, code-based accessibility strategies, paired with modernized standards that support real digital inclusion.

About EcomBack

EcomBack is a leading provider of digital accessibility, compliance, web remediation solutions and research to help businesses provide accessible digital spaces for all.

SOURCE EcomBack