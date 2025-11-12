2025 Noble Business Awards: Season 2 Recognizes Global Leaders and Outstanding Business Achievements

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Noble Business Awards proudly announces the winners of its second season, honoring exceptional leaders, entrepreneurs, and organizations whose achievements and impact define excellence in global business. This year's competition attracted over 4,500 submissions from more than 40 countries, including the United States, Germany, China, India, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the UAE, and Brazil, reflecting the award's growing global influence.

2025 Noble Business Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2026 Noble Business Awards Call for Entries

Recognizing Global Leaders: Noble Elites of the Year (Season 2)

This season's winners have showcased the highest standards of business achievement and leadership. The Noble Elites of the Year represent the pinnacle of achievement in their respective fields.

Outstanding Achievement of the Year — Community Technology Initiative - Bridging the Digital Divide by City of Sydney Outstanding Leadership of the Year — Jani Hirvonen Outstanding Business Development of the Year — Catalyst for Growth and Champion for Exceptional Client Experience by Amanda M. Bruno (Morgan Lewis) Outstanding Information Technology of the Year — Dr. David Marco Outstanding Business Technology Solutions of the Year — Payment Intelligence: Maximizing Success & Savings by Tapan Vijay

For a complete list of 2025 Noble Business Awards winners, visit nobleawards.com.

International Jury Panel

The Noble Business Awards' judging panel consists of seasoned executives, industry experts, and leaders, including Rocco Baldassarre (United States), Liliana Farinha (Portugal), Shadi Al Hroub (United Arab Emirates), Santiago Villegas (United States), Alex Brodsky (Poland) and more.

Judging Criteria

Winners were selected through a comprehensive judging process designed to identify excellence in leadership, innovation, and business execution. This merit-based approach guarantees that only the most accomplished and transformative leaders are recognized, through criteria like originality, business acumen, business expertise, impressions and delivery of submission.

"Those who have achieved next-level recognition here have set themselves apart through strong their ability to drive real change in their industries. This recognition isn't just about celebrating their achievements today, but about honoring the lasting impact they've made," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "These individuals and organizations represent what's possible when strategic thinking, dedication, and vision come together, and we are proud to celebrate their contributions to global business."

Looking Ahead to 2026: Early Bird Entries Now Open

With the success of its 2025 award, the 2026 Noble Business Awards is now officially open for entries, inviting businesses, leaders, and organizations to showcase their achievements globally.

Key Dates:

Early Bird Deadline: November 26, 2025

Final Extension Deadline: March 12, 2026

Results Announcement: May 8, 2026

About Noble Business Awards

The Noble Business Awards represents a century of distinguished achievements, honoring exceptional leadership and remarkable business success on the global stage. As a premier international business award program, the Noble Business Awards celebrates individuals, teams, and organizations that have not only set themselves apart in their fields but have also established new standards of innovation and excellence.

Contact: Joe H. | Senior Vice President

Noble Business Awards

+60122260347

[email protected]

SOURCE Noble Business Awards