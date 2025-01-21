2025 Nurx Survey Reveals Growing Apprehension Among Women About Abortion Care & Access to Contraception

As concerns about reproductive rights mount, women are turning to telehealth for reliable and accessible care

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey conducted by Nurx , a leading women's healthcare company, reveals that women are entering 2025 with heightened concerns about their reproductive rights, particularly around the potential for a national abortion ban.

The survey reveals that more than half of women surveyed (52%) are concerned about a national abortion ban. This was followed closely by fears about restrictions on contraceptive access (48%), changes to insurance coverage for contraception (43%), and further state-level abortion restrictions (43%).

"Our survey highlights the increasing uncertainty women feel about their reproductive rights," said Rajani Rao, Chief Business Officer at Nurx. "This data shows that women's concerns extend beyond access to abortion, and include concerns about access to contraception and whether their access will be covered by insurance."

In addition to anxiety about reproductive policy, the survey highlights a growing mistrust of online information. More than one-third of women (35%) worry about their ability to find accurate, trustworthy information related to their reproductive and sexual health care needs.

However, the data also highlights a promising trend, where women are seeking out health care providers, reputable health websites, and telehealth companies like Nurx for telehealth services and trusted information.

The convenience of telehealth, combined with commitment to provide discreet and transparent information to patients, reinforces trust and positions telehealth as a cornerstone in modern healthcare solutions.

"As reproductive health becomes increasingly politicized, it's critical that women have access to trusted, evidence-based information," Rao added. "At Nurx, we're committed to making sure our patients feel informed and empowered when it comes to their care. We believe greater education leads to better health outcomes."

40% of women surveyed reported anxiety about accessing in-person care for their reproductive and sexual health. Alongside this, telehealth services will continue to grow in popularity, with nearly half of survey respondents (48%) saying they plan to use telehealth for reproductive care in the next 12 months. Of those planning to use telehealth, birth control remains the top service (79%), followed by mental health support (37%) and emergency contraception (30%). Other services, such as STI testing (17%) and medication abortion (15%), were also cited as reasons women turn to telehealth platforms.

"With telehealth, women can access essential reproductive care without worrying about geographic or logistical barriers," said Rao. "At Nurx, we've seen how our services can provide a lifeline for patients, especially in areas where in-person access is limited or restricted."

The survey data comes just ahead of the 52nd anniversary of Roe v. Wade, where the Supreme Court declared a nationwide constitutional right to privacy that protects a woman's choice whether to have an abortion (which was then overturned in the Dobbs v. Jackson decision in June 2022). The findings highlight how this landmark ruling and polarized political landscape continues to shape women's concerns about reproductive rights and access to care in the United States.

About Nurx by Thirty Madison

Nurx is the leading digital healthcare company providing convenient, affordable, and personalized care for women. With more than 600,000 patients, Nurx combines treatment options designed to grow with women, trusted specialty-level care, and ongoing comprehensive care support across more than 20+ conditions. With access to offerings across reproductive and sexual health, dermatology, hair loss, mental health, and more, patients can consult directly with healthcare providers to receive the treatment they need, delivered directly to their doorstep.

Nurx Survey Demographics

Nurx surveyed 1,865 individuals, including 679 Nurx patients and 1,186 members of the general population. Of those surveyed, 96% identified as female, the majority were of reproductive age (71% between 18 and 45 years old), nearly half (49%) reported a household monthly income of less than $50,000, and more than a third (34%) identified as Black, Indigenous or people of color.

About Thirty Madison

Thirty Madison offers end-to-end, high-quality virtual specialized care for patients experiencing a range of conditions. Through its brands — Keeps for men's hair loss, Cove for migraine, and Nurx for women's health — Thirty Madison supports the unique needs of its patients with ongoing access to personalized care and specialty-level telemedicine. Thirty Madison's unique care model delivers care that is accessible, affordable, and focused on improving outcomes. Learn more at ThirtyMadison.com .

