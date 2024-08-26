2025 St. Anthony's Triathlon Calling All Athletes to Register

Registration Opens Monday, Sept. 2 for 42nd Race Weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of the St. Anthony's Triathlon invite all athletes to make this Labor Day their registration day when sign up opens Monday, Sept. 2.

Registration will be available for the Olympic- and Sprint-distance races and the Meek & Mighty Triathlon. Race weekend is scheduled for April 25-27, 2025, marking the 42nd year for the Triathlon.

The St. Anthony's Triathlon, one of the premiere triathlon events in the United States, will return for its 42nd year in 2025. The three-day event will be held April 25-27.

Earlier this year, the three-day event played host to nearly 4,000 athletes and thousands of fans cheering them on to the finish line. In 2024, Triathlete magazine selected the Olympic- and Sprint-distance races for its 2024 Best Races in the United States east region.

"As one of the oldest triathlons in Florida, we are excited to begin our campaign for the 2025 event," said St. Anthony's Hospital President Scott Smith. "We've hosted Olympians, world champions, professional athletes, weekend warriors and beginners. We appreciate athletes using our event as a proving ground to further their careers."

In its first year, the Triathlon welcomed about 600 athletes to swim, bike and run along the scenic waterfront and through the picturesque neighborhoods of the city. In addition to thousands of individual athletes, the Triathlon also welcomes dozens of relay teams over the course of the event.

"Our team is proud to bring this world-class event to St. Petersburg. We already are planning to make this a special weekend for all athletes, whether they be professionals or novices," said Patrick McGee, Triathlon manager and race director. "We continue to ask all participants to find their finish line with us and get their season off to the best start in St. Petersburg."

Marc Dubrick and Lisa Becharas, both of Boulder, CO, won their first St. Anthony's Triathlon championships in April. The winners raced against a talented professional field of Olympians and Ironman competitors.

"It was exciting to have two first-time winners as our champions," McGee said. "Their enthusiasm spread with every athlete that crossed the finish line. It's our goal to help all of our participants reach their goals."

In addition to being named as a top race this year, the Triathlon was designated as the 2024 Florida State Championships Race by USA Triathlon. The event has been a past regional championship race and the USAT Southeastern Club Regional Championship.

The three-day St. Anthony's Triathlon Weekend includes:

The Olympic-Distance Triathlon, set for Sunday, April 27 , is known for its talented professional field.

, is known for its talented professional field. The Sprint Triathlon, also on April 27 , features shorter distances than the Olympic-distance race along the same course.

, features shorter distances than the Olympic-distance race along the same course. The Meek & Mighty Triathlon, slated for Saturday, April 26 , is a race for novice adults and children who are new to the sport of triathlon. The pool swim kicks off the race which finishes with a bike ride and run around downtown St. Petersburg .

The weekend also includes the St. Anthony's Triathlon Sports & Fitness Expo, a showcase of the latest equipment for multisport athletes, workshops for athletes to prepare for the events and information tables featuring various St. Anthony's Hospital and BayCare services.

For more information about the events, visit SATriathlon.com. Athletes and fans can be a part of the conversation on the St. Anthony's Triathlon Facebook page at Facebook.com/StAnthonysTriathlon by using the hashtag #StAnthonysTri.

About St. Anthony's Hospital

St. Anthony's Hospital is a 448-bed hospital founded in 1931 as a ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany. The hospital has a rich history dedicated to improving the health of the community by providing high-quality, innovative and compassionate care.. Part of BayCare Health System, St. Anthony's Hospital is located at 1200 Seventh Avenue North in St. Petersburg, Florida. For more information visit BayCare.org/SAH.

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Its mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

