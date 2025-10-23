2025 'Study Beijing' Education Exhibition Successfully Concludes in Almaty, Kazakhstan

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

The 2025 "Study Beijing" Education Exhibition concluded successfully in Almaty, Kazakhstan on October 21, 2025. Hosted by the Beijing Municipal Education Commission and organized by the Beijing International Education Exchange Center in collaboration with the Almaty College of Technology, the event featured nine leading educational institutions from Beijing, including Beihang University, the Renmin University of China, the Central University of Finance and Economics, the China Agricultural University, the Beijing Jiaotong University, the Beijing Forestry University, the Beijing Foreign Studies University, the China University of Geosciences (Beijing), and the Beijing College of Finance and Commerce.

Huang Xiaomin, Educational Counselor of the Chinese Consulate General in Almaty , emphasized the exhibition's alignment with Kazakhstan's 2025 Education Strategy, calling it a crucial platform for the cooperation in the cultivation of technical talents. Local education leaders echoed this sentiment, with Erulan Karagulov at the Almaty College of Technology noting that it would help Kazakhstan realize its vision as an "East-West Academic Exchange Hub".

A substantial number of partnerships were forged during the event. The Beijing College of Finance and Commerce designated the International Kazakh-Chinese Language College as one of its student recruitment bases, and signed a sister university agreement with the Almaty College of Technology. The Central University of Finance and Economics and the Beijing Forestry University awarded scholarship quotas to the International Kazakh-Chinese Language College, while the China Agricultural University presented scholarships to the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University .

Nearly 5,000 attendees from 138 educational institutions explored academic programs through exhibition boards and presentations. The participating universities from Beijing highlighted popular disciplines like cybersecurity and cross-border e-commerce, as well as the "Domestic Internship + Overseas Employment" model for students . Visa and degree verification services were also provided on-site.

Beijing's delegation also launched initiatives, including a teacher training program and the "Silk Road Craftsmen" International Skills Competition focusing on graphic design and AI. An official of the Beijing Municipal Education Commission announced a plan in which Almaty would serve as a hub for matching Beijing's educational resources with Central Asian industrial needs.

Aydyn Sailaubayuly, Deputy Director of the Department of Education of Almaty City, praised the event for providing opportunities for targeted cooperation and helping advanced concepts take root, underscoring its significance for the China-Kazakhstan educational exchanges under the Belt and Road Initiative.

SOURCE CRI Online