2025 Taiwan International Student Design Competition Award Ceremony Concludes Successfully!

TAIPEI, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Taiwan International Student Design Competition (TISDC), organized by the Ministry of Education and executed by National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST), celebrated its award ceremony today. This year's competition received an impressive 16,329 submissions from 1,029 schools across 73 countries and regions, with 76 outstanding works selected as winners. Taiwanese students delivered exceptional results, earning the Grand Prix, the Gold Prizes in Visual Design and Fashion Design, and several other major honors, achieving a total of 43 awarded works that highlight the creativity and international competitiveness of Taiwan's young designers.

The 2025 TISDC adopted the theme "Diversity," echoing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The competition encourages emerging designers to explore diverse cultural, environmental, and social perspectives, using design as a tool to foster inclusion and sustainable development. In addition to the original categories of Product Design, Visual Design, and Digital Animation, two new categories—Architecture & Landscape Design and Fashion Design—were introduced to showcase the growing interdisciplinary nature of design and the expanding creativity of the next generation.

This year's evaluation was conducted by an international panel of judges, with 50 professional jurors from 15 countries selecting 76 award-winning entries. With an overall winning rate of just 0.5%, the competition remains highly competitive, reflecting the excellence and rarity of the awarded works. A total of 76 prizes were presented, with a combined prize pool of nearly NTD 4 million. In addition to the Grand Prix, each of the five categories offered one Gold, Silver, and Bronze Prize, as well as six Honorable Mentions. The iSee Taiwan Foundation sponsored 21 International Design Association Special Prizes, while the TPCA Environment Foundation supported three Environmental Sustainability Awards and six Special Region Awards, encouraging students to address social concerns and sustainability through creative design.

The 2025 TISDC Award Ceremony was successfully held on December 9 (Tuesday) at the International Conference Hall of the NCCU Center for Public and Business Administration Education (CPBAE). On the same day, the Awarded Students Exchange Session brought together winners from around the world to share their creative experiences and perspectives. Representatives from International Design Organizations were invited to offer valuable guidance, helping students enhance their work, broaden their global outlook, and strengthen their competitiveness as future design talents.

The Award-Winning Works Exhibition was held from December 9 to 14 at the NTUST Art Gallery, showcasing the creativity and international vision of young designers. The exhibition attracted design professionals, educators, and the general public, offering an inspiring look at the innovative energy of the next generation.

The complete list of winners is available on the official TISDC website: www.tisdc.org. We invite everyone to explore the works online and experience the creativity, diversity, and potential of emerging global talent.

SOURCE Taiwan International Student Design Competition