2025 Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration Also Welcomes The Chinese 'Spring Festival'

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the New Year was ushered in last night before millions at Times Square, New York and globally, also taking center stage was The Chinese 'Spring Festival,' which is now on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity List.

The celebration was featured on seven massive screens in Times Square and showcased stunning Chinese performances, presented by the Sino-American Friendship Association. Visuals of famous Chinese landmarks, such as Huangshan's ancient "Welcoming Pine," the Canton Tower, and other vibrant cultural and tourism sites, as well as immersive experiences, highlighted Southern Airlines' services, while artworks by renowned Chinese artists such as the ink painting, "Swift Success," by Xikun Yuan; and the colorful oil painting, "Melody of Heaven," by Xiang Shi, were also featured. These scenes captured the natural beauty and cultural splendor of contemporary China, alongside the festive atmosphere of the Chinese Spring Festival.

The event opened with an artistic performance titled the "Taste of Intangible Cultural Heritage: Spring Festival Celebration." The performance featured a lively Chinese opera and a mix of traditional Chinese modern dance, reflecting the dynamic development of Chinese culture while conveying values of peace, harmony and co-existence between all people and nature.

Many revelers at the Times Square event excitedly shared: "This is my first time learning about the Chinese Spring Festival. We may fly with China Southern Airlines to China for the Spring Festival."

In 2024, the Spring Festival was officially inscribed in the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. China has 59 UNESCO World Heritage sites and one of the most iconic is the "Welcoming Pine Tree" in Mount Huangshan. The tree grows from the edge of a cliff and has been alive for over 800 years, symbolizing the resilience of the Chinese people. Mount Huangshan, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is renowned for its distinctive granite peaks, ancient pine trees and mist-covered landscapes. It is often described as "Heaven on Earth," and is celebrated as one of China's most outstanding natural and cultural landmarks.

As the world rang in 2025, the inclusion of Chinese cultural heritage at the heart of the Times Square celebration underscored the growing global appreciation of Chinese rich traditions and its contributions to world culture.

Media Contact:

Cimagine International Group



[email protected]

SOURCE Sino-American Friendship Association (SAFA)