2025 Top HR Priorities & Predictions

Featuring the priorities of the world's leading HR executives across multiple functions, i4cp's annual survey and report also features 32 predictions that human resource and business leaders should consider for the year ahead

SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- i4cp, the leading human capital think tank, released its much-anticipated annual deep dive into what's next for Human Resources in its 2025 report, capturing the top initiatives of leading HR executives from the world's most innovative and respected brands.

Representing input from C-level HR executives who oversee critical human capital functions—CHRO/CPOs, as well as leaders of Learning, Talent, Total Rewards, Talent Acquisition, DE&I, Future of Work, and People Analytics—i4cp's 2025 Priorities & Predictions report features predictions that human capital leaders can anticipate encountering in the coming year, with recommendations on how organizations can best prepare for what's next to drive business impact.

In addition to key functional priorities, the report features emerging trends and risks as identified by i4cp's Executive Boards, invitation-only groups of human capital leaders. One of the most popular sections each year is i4cp's CHRO priorities, which examine issues such as maintaining agility, building a healthy culture, and ensuring strong pipelines for C-Suite succession.

This year's report delves deeply into the most imperative topics for HR leaders, including the forward-thinking ways i4cp members are using and operationalizing Generative AI and navigating DE&I pressures. This year's publication also serves as a gateway to the world's largest collection of AI Use Cases in HR that i4cp has created for its members to advance their Gen AI efforts, and other resources to support the predictions.

As the leading HR research firm dedicated to the discovery and advancement of HR next practices, i4cp makes its annual Predictions & Priorities report available to the global HR and business community. The full report is available as a complimentary download.

"In the spirit of our commitment to uncovering next practices in human capital, our annual Priorities and Predictions report is designed to inform and educate HR leaders with insights from organizations who are at the forefront," said Kevin Oakes, CEO of i4cp and author of the bestselling book Culture Renovation®. "As we usher in a new year in which the rate of change is accelerating beyond any previous time in history, we welcome the opportunity to help prepare HR organizations for the future… whether they support unicorn companies of 500 employees or Fortune 100 companies with over 500,000 employees."

For HR and Business leaders committed to agility and staying ahead of human capital trends throughout the year, i4cp hosts a weekly dynamic conversation with HR executives and practitioners to share insights and explore the latest in emerging HR trends, priorities, innovative use cases and research practices. HR professionals interested in joining the vibrant Next Practices Weekly community, may register here.

About i4cp

i4cp is the leading authority on next practices in human capital. We produce more research than any other human capital research firm, and many of the world's most prominent organizations and HR leaders turn to i4cp to better capitalize on emerging workforce trends. Supported by a powerful closed peer community of human capital practitioners, we provide insights that help organizations better anticipate, adapt, and act in a constantly changing business environment.

