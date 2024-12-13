2025 Toyota Sienna: Redefining Family Travel with Dometic Comfort

Dometic, a leader in mobile living solutions, introduces its game-changing innovations in the 2025 Toyota Sienna. Designed to enhance family journeys, the Sienna now features a premium center console refrigerator and built-in vacuum system from Dometic, setting a new standard in convenience and comfort.

ELKHART, Ind., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Toyota Sienna is not just a minivan—it's a family's trusted companion for adventure. Engineered for families who live life on the go, this vehicle is designed with the utmost attention to detail. Whether shuttling to soccer practice, embarking on weekend getaways, or running everyday errands, the Toyota Sienna—now featuring Dometic—delivers a future of family travel that's convenient, seamless, and perfectly tailored to the modern lifestyle.

Cold Drinks On-the-Go

Dometic Center Console Refrigerator

The Dometic Center Console Refrigerator ensures families always have chilled drinks and fresh snacks at hand. Compact and efficient, it keeps items cool without draining your battery, making every drive—whether a road trip or daily errand—more refreshing.

Effortless Clean-Up

The Dometic Built-In Vacuum System tackles messes in moments. From sandy shoes to spilled snacks, this powerful tool makes cleaning easy, keeping your car tidy without detours or extra hassle.

Adventure Awaits

The 2025 Toyota Sienna, equipped with Dometic's features, transforms family travel. With practical, luxury-inspired upgrades, it's more than a minivan—it's your partner in seamless, stress-free adventures.

About Dometic

Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, residential, and professional applications. Our motivation is to create smart, sustainable, and reliable products with outstanding design for an outdoor and mobile lifestyle in the areas of Food & Beverage, Climate, Power & Control, and Other Applications. Dometic employs approximately 8,000 people worldwide, had net sales of SEK 27.8 billion (USD 2.6 billion) in 2023 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

For more information on Dometic, please visit: http://www.dometic.com.

SOURCE Dometic