2025 UCA & UDA COLLEGE CHEERLEADING AND DANCE TEAM NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP HONORS TOP TEAMS

Last week, college cheerleading and dance teams traveled from across the U.S. to compete at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in hopes of winning a national title. The event hosted over 300 teams across 46 states. Cheerleading teams are judged on their stunting and tumbling skills, crowd-leading ability, and overall performance, while the dance competition is judged on choreography, technique, execution, and overall effect. The College Game Day Live division offers entire spirit programs, including the cheer squad, dance team and band program, the chance to recreate their performances and traditions from the sidelines. Throughout the weekend, over 100,000 viewers from all around the world tuned in to Varsity TV to watch their favorite teams compete for a national title.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the incredible athletes who competed at the 2025 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "The dedication, discipline, and passion displayed by every team were truly remarkable, and we are proud to have hosted the largest crowd in the event's history to witness their extraordinary performances. Congratulations to all the athletes on their achievements and to this year's champions for earning the top honors. Your commitment to excellence continues to inspire and elevate the spirit of cheer and dance."

Division Champions Included:

Division I All Girl: University of West Georgia

Division IA All Girl: University of Mississippi

Division IA All Girl - Game Day – Cheer: University of Nevada- Las Vegas

Division I All Girl - Game Day – Cheer: Sacred Heart University

Division I Coed Cheer: University of West Georgia

Division IA Coed Cheer: University of Alabama

Division IA Game Day - Cheer Only: University of South Florida

Division IA - Game Day (Dance): University of Nevada- Las Vegas

Division IA - Hip Hop: University of Nevada- Las Vegas

Division IA – Jazz: Ohio State University

Division IA – Pom: University of Minnesota

Division IA Spirit Program Game Day (Cheer and Dance): Ohio State University

Division I Game Day - Cheer Only: Southeastern Louisiana University

Division I - Game Day (Dance): Hofstra University

Division I - Hip Hop: Utah Valley University

Division I – Jazz: Hofstra University

Division I – Pom: Cal State University Fullerton

Open All Girl: Northwest Community College

Open All Girl Game Day - Cheer: Pearl River Community College

Open Coed Cheer: Shelton State Community College

Open Coed Game Day – Cheer: Northwest Community College

Open - Game Day (Dance): St Cloud State University

Open - Hip Hop: Northwest Community College

Open – Jazz: Minnesota State University, Mankato

Open – Pom: Minnesota State University, Mankato

Open Small Coed Cheer: Iowa Western Community College

Open Small Coed Game Day – Cheer: Hinds Community College

Open Spirit Program Game Day (Cheer and Dance): Long Island University

Open Spirit Program Game Day LIVE: Grand Canyon University

Small Coed Division I: University of West Georgia

Small Coed Division IA: Bowling Green State University

Small Coed Division IA Game Day – Cheer: University of Minnesota

Small Coed Division I Game Day – Cheer: Butler University

Division IA Mascot: University of Cincinnati

Open Mascot: University of Delaware

Coed Partner Stunt: Weber State University

Girls 4 Group Stunt: University of West Georgia

Varsity Spirit live-streamed both championships on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV. The championships will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU beginning in the spring of 2025. Viewers can check their local listings for air times.

