2025 Vietnam 'Study Beijing' Education Exhibition and HSK Study in China Education and Career Expo Successfully Held

On October 24, the 2025 Vietnam "Study Beijing" Education Exhibition and HSK Study in China Education and Career Expo was grandly held at Dai Nam University in Vietnam. This exhibition was jointly organized by the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, the Beijing International Education Exchange Center, Chinese Testing International, the Hanoi Chinese Language Learning and Testing Center, and the Dai Nam University. Not only was the scale of the education exhibition grand, bringing together tens of thousands of students and representatives from many renowned universities, but over 15,000 students and relevant personnel also registered to participate.

Aimed at boosting Beijing's educational influence and promoting the "Study Beijing" brand, the exhibition featured 16 prestigious Chinese institutions such as Peking University, Beijing Normal University, and Beijing Foreign Studies University. At the opening ceremony, Dai Nam University Rector Dao Thi Thu Giang warmly welcomed the Chinese delegation. Chinese Embassy Education Counselor Luo Yaoguang highlighted the event's significance in the 75th anniversary of China-Vietnam diplomatic relations and the Year of People-to-People Exchange, emphasizing its role in fostering youth exchanges. Beijing Education Delegation head Qiu Yulu invited Vietnamese students to experience Beijing's unique charm.

Substantial cooperation outcomes emerged as Hoang Mai Star School was designated a "Study Beijing" recruitment base, signing agreements with five Beijing universities. North China University of Technology awarded scholarships to five Dai Nam University students for postgraduate studies, while multiple institutions including Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture inked cooperation memorandums with Dai Nam University.

Throughout the exhibition, participating students actively engaged with university booths, inquiring about majors, scholarships, and career prospects. Chinese university representatives provided detailed guidance on applications, language requirements, and campus life, offering comprehensive support for Vietnamese students aspiring to study in Beijing.

