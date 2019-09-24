2025 Vision of Truck Telematics Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The fleet telematics industry is undergoing significant transformation in terms of 'platformization', digitalization, and data-driven business models.This transformation in the industry is set to open revenue opportunities for vendors as they diversify into new service-related revenue streams.

Major telematics vendors have understood the need for progression and are headed in the right direction, while other vendors have struggled to innovate and often try to emulate strategies of market leaders.Most vendors in the industry are content with their mainstream offerings and ignore potential revenue-generating opportunities within their market radar.



Why Connected Truck Market?

• By 2020, globally about 30 million trucks will be connected.

• Nearly 40% of fleet managers feel connected trucks are a "must have".

• With smart roads and smart cities, smart trucks will be a necessity.

• High value proposition for all ecosystem partners.

• Future trucks allow the user to easily pay for fuel, toll, parking, infotainment, and many more in real time.



