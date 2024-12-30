2025 Wellness Survey: Sauna Tops Recovery Practices People Want to Try; Building Muscle Remains Top New Year's Fitness Goal in Annual Life Time Poll

When asked about GLP-1 drugs, more than 60% believe the medications can improve overall health

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2025 approaches, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) has released results from its annual health and wellness survey. More than 1,350 people participated, shedding light on 2025 goal setting and wellness trends for the New Year.

Notable findings include:

When asked which post-workout recovery practices people are interested in trying – or increasing – in 2025: 69.1% of respondents named using a sauna , while 50% said assisted stretching, and 42.4% chose ice baths or cryotherapy.

"People of all ages are realizing the benefits of strength training and recovery by making it a priority in their routine," said Danny King, Director of Recovery and Performance at Life Time. "At Life Time, we're continuing to expand the size of our strength training spaces and recovery zones on our exercise floors, prioritizing equipment that fits a variety of body types and doubling down on our digital content. Our free Life Time Digital app is making it easier than ever for people to get started with strength training routines through classes and coaching at their fingertips."

Survey respondents addressed 17 questions about their health, exercise habits, workouts and other topics:

When it comes to nutrition, over 65% of respondents reported they don't follow a specific nutrition philosophy or eat intuitively .

. 59.5% of respondents take a supplement daily, with protein powder, multi-vitamins, and vitamin D being the most popular. Of those who take supplements, more than 60% said they take at least two to four daily.

with protein powder, multi-vitamins, and vitamin D being the most popular. Of those who take supplements, more than 60% said they take at least two to four daily. On learning about new nutrition and wellness trends, 48.6% prefer guidance from certified professionals , compared to 13% who rely solely on social media.

, compared to 13% who rely solely on social media. When it comes to fitness apps, people most often use them for workouts , followed by data tracking , nutrition and meditation .

, followed by , and . More than 80% said they carve out at least several days a week with time dedicated to self-care and activities that make them happy.

The annual survey was conducted from Dec. 11 to Dec. 23 among general consumers and Life Time members.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 175 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information, and the best curated products and LTH nutritional supplements via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 41,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

