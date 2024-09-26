2025 WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB DOG SHOW TICKETS ON SALE NOW

The World's Greatest Dog Show Returns to Manhattan with Groups & Best in Show at Madison Square Garden on February 10 & 11; and Agility & Breed Competitions at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on February 8, 10, & 11

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets for the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show presented by Purina Pro Plan are on sale now, at westminsterkennelclub.org . Marking the highly-anticipated return of America's most prestigious dog show to Manhattan in 2025, daytime events will kick off on February 8 and will be held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on all three days. The evening events on February 10 & 11, including group judging and the iconic Best in Show ceremony, will take place at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden, where the very first Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was held in 1877.

The 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan Returns to Manhattan Feb. 8, 10 & 11, 2025

The epic three-day, three-night event will feature over 2,500 champion dogs from around the world competing in top performance activities and culminating in the coveted Best in Show award. Westminster's "Canine Celebration" will kick off Westminster Week on Saturday, February 8 at Javits Center, and feature a variety of showstopping activities including the all-new Flyball Tournament at Westminster, where teams of top-performing dogs will compete in successive relay races for the grand prize.

2025 marks the 10th Anniversary of the Masters Obedience Championship and the 12th Annual Masters Agility Championship, which will once again welcome top-ranked purpose-bred and All-American (mixed breed) dogs to the competition. Both events will take place Saturday at the Javits Center.

The dog benching areas at Javits Center will allow spectators the chance to interact with their favorite breeds and exhibitors, while the demo ring will provide up-close demonstrations such as herding and scent work. New this year, guests of all ages will be able to get in on the action with a dog-approved agility course designed for humans!

Westminster Week "Canine Celebration" special events are presented by Purina Pro Plan.

The evening events at The Garden on February 10 & 11 will include Group judging and the Junior Showmanship competition, which assesses the handling skills of children 9-18 years of age and has promoted proper dog training and care to prepare the next generation for responsible dog ownership, sportsmanship, and future success in the sport for over 90 years. The Westminster Kennel Club will close out the show on February 11, naming the 2025 Best in Show winner at The World's Most Famous Arena.

Tickets for all events at both venues are available now through westminsterkennelclub.org . For group sales and ADA-accessible and companion seat requests, email [email protected].

The 2025 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will be aired on FOX, FS1, and FS2. You can also stream the entire event on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. The viewing schedule is available at westminsterkennelclub.org/viewing-schedule .

For more information about Westminster Week, be sure to follow The Westminster Kennel Club on social media to keep up on event news and special announcements. Visit us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

About The Westminster Kennel Club

The Westminster Kennel Club, established in 1877, is America's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of dogs. It hosts the iconic, all-breed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the second-longest, continuously held sporting event in the U.S. after the Kentucky Derby and, since 1948, the longest and only live nationally televised dog show. The Club's mission is to enhance the lives of all dogs by celebrating the companionship of dogs and promoting responsible dog ownership and breed preservation. The Club advocates for purpose-bred dogs, with an understanding that each breed has a legacy and history that deserves to be taught, honored, and preserved. The Club uses education to raise awareness and encourage owners to conscientiously select dogs that are the right match for their families. The annual dog show—a conformation competition for purpose-bred dogs—and the Masters Agility Championship and Masters Obedience Championship—where dogs from all backgrounds are eligible to compete—make Westminster Week, with thousands of dogs from the U.S. and around the world, a pinnacle experience for any dog lover. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has captivated canine enthusiasts for more than a century. Learn more at westminsterkennelclub.org. WESTMINSTER. There's only one.®

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 140 targeted formulas to help your pet thrive throughout every stage of life. It is also the food of choice for 17 of the past 18 Westminster Best in Show winners*. For more information, visit www.proplan.com or follow @ProPlan on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

*The handler or owners of these champions may have received Purina Pro Plan dog food as Purina ambassadors.

SOURCE Westminster Kennel Club