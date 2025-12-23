2025 Winners of the Innovations in Alzheimer's Caregiving Awards

Three Organizations from Across the US Receive $20,000 Each

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 18th year of the Innovations in Alzheimer's Caregiving Awards, The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation , RRF Foundation for Aging and Family Caregiver Alliance are pleased to celebrate three organizations—each delivering a state-of-the-art program that addresses the needs of caregivers and those they care for living with Alzheimer's disease or a related condition.

Each model program will receive $20,000 for their work in the following categories:

Increasing Access and Reducing Stigma

"Meet Me At..." Series – HOPE Dementia Support, a program of CDM Caregiving Services –Vancouver, WA

The "Meet Me at…" Series, developed by HOPE Dementia Support in Clark County Washington, is an innovative program that creates dementia-friendly community outings for people living with dementia and their care partners. The series addresses the profound isolation experienced by families affected by dementia by transforming mainstream public spaces—museums, wildlife refuges, movie theaters, and parks—into welcoming, accessible environments.

Creative Expression

Improv for Caregivers – New London Barn Playhouse – New London, NH

Improv for Caregivers is a unique communication workshop series developed by the New London Barn Playhouse in partnership with the Lake Sunapee Region VNA. This innovative program serves caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer's and dementia throughout New Hampshire.

5th Dementia Band – Music Mends Minds, Inc. – Los Angeles, CA

Music Mends Minds is an 11-year-old, LA-based, global nonprofit that creates free music therapy and engagement groups for seniors, their caregivers and loved ones. For those with neurological challenges like Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, music might be their last bridge to remembering who they were, who they loved and what they shared together.

View detailed information on the winning programs.

Innovations in Alzheimer's Caregiving Awards Reception to be held during the American Society on Aging "On Aging Conference" in Atlanta, GA

Join us in honoring the 2025 Innovations in Alzheimer's Caregiving Award winners with program presentations, conversation, hors d'oeuvres, and beverages. All are welcome!

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Location: Embassy Hall-C –International Tower Level - Hyatt Regency Atlanta -- 265 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation

The mission of The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation is to invest in programs that promote education, tolerance, social services, health, and the arts. The Foundation builds on the ideals and pursuits of its founders, Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert. In the area of Alzheimer's Disease and related dementias, the Foundation focuses its grantmaking on the advancement of research and career development for early to mid-career investigators and investments in caregiving, policy, systems, and practice change, and improvements in clinical care.

Visit The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation website .

RRF Foundation for Aging

RRF Foundation for Aging (RRF) is a philanthropic foundation dedicated to improving the quality of life of older people. As one of the first private foundations in the U.S. devoted to aging issues, RRF pursues a highly integrated approach to its grantmaking. This strategic philanthropy reflects its role as an agent of change and is designed to lift up innovative ideas, support their application and dissemination, and drive needed improvements in practice and policy. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, RRF is a national funder with a focus on advocacy, research, and training related to caregiving, social and intergenerational connectedness, housing, and economic security. Over its more than 45-year history, RRF has awarded nearly 5,000 grants totaling over $250 million toward improving aging outcomes and supporting caregivers.

Visit the RRF website .

Family Caregiver Alliance

The mission of FCA is to improve the quality of life for family caregivers and the people who receive their care. For more than 40 years, FCA has provided services to family caregivers of adults with physical and cognitive impairments, such as Parkinson's, stroke, Alzheimer's and other types of dementia. FCA's services include assessment, care planning, direct care skills, wellness programs, respite services, and legal/financial consultation vouchers. Ongoing support is available with FCA CareNav ®. FCA is a longtime advocate for caregivers in the areas of policy, health and social system development, research, and public awareness, on the state, national and international levels.

For more information about FCA, visit caregiver.org .

SOURCE Family Caregiver Alliance