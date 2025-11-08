2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit Opens

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

The 2025 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit opened on November 7 in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province.

Chinese and foreign guests highlighted that a decade ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping creatively proposed the vision of building a community with a shared future in cyberspace, charting the course for deepening international exchanges and cooperation in the internet field and for jointly advancing this endeavor.

The participants emphasized the importance of innovation-driven development, fostering a dynamic digital economy, and promoting the widespread adoption of digital technologies and applications. They underscored the need to uphold common security as a foundation, enhance exchanges and dialogue, balance development and security, and create a peaceful and stable cyberspace. The guests also advocated for leveraging cultural exchanges as a bridge, using digital and intelligent technologies to empower the preservation and innovation of civilizations, and building a spiritual home where all civilizations can thrive and coexist harmoniously. Additionally, they stressed the necessity of collaborative governance, respecting each country's cyber sovereignty, development path, and governance model, and building a fair and equitable governance system.

This year's summit, under the theme "Forming an Open, Cooperative, Secure and Inclusive Future of Digital Intelligence—Jointly Build a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace", hosts 24 sub-forums focusing on topics such as the digital economy and the digital preservation and transmission of cultural heritage. More than 1,600 participants from over 130 countries and regions are attending the event.

SOURCE CRI Online