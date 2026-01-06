2025 Year-End Officer Fatalities Report Reveals Law Enforcement Deaths Have Hit 80-Year Low

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund releases the 2025 year-end fatalities report depicting decreases in all categories.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of law enforcement professionals nationwide who died in the line of duty in 2025 decreased 25% compared to the same time period last year, according to preliminary data provided by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF). The NLEOMF data shows that 111 federal, state, county, municipal, and officers from the U.S. Territories have died in the line of duty in 2025, representing a 25% decrease compared to the 148 officers who died in 2024.

The 111 line-of-duty deaths in 2025 represents a near-historic low. The last time annual officer fatalities were at a comparable level was in 1943, when 94 officers were killed in the line of duty.

"Each of the 111 fatalities we publish in this report represents a selfless sacrifice made on behalf of the community and the nation in which they serve," said National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund CEO Bill Alexander. "We lament to document even a single such death, but this encouraging downward trend in fatalities likely reflects the continued adoption of proven best practices by police, sheriff, and corrections agencies, as well as a growing emphasis on the physical and psychological health of the men and women who work to keep our communities safe. These practices align directly with—and underscore the importance of—NLEOMF's Officer Safety and Wellness initiatives, which are designed to help ensure that more officers return home safely at the end of each shift."

Firearms-Related Fatalities

Firearms-related fatalities have claimed the lives of 44 officers in 2025, which represents a decrease of 15% from the 52 officers killed by gunfire in 2024 and was the leading cause of death.

Traffic-Related Fatalities

There were 34 traffic-related fatalities in 2025; this is a decrease of 23% compared to 2024, which had a total of 44.

Other Causes and Fatalities

The 'other' category contains a wide variety of health-related deaths and other line-of-duty fatalities. 33 officer deaths are listed in the "Other" category versus 52 for last year, which represents a 37% decrease.

Additional Demographics

There were 102 male officers killed in the line of duty, and 9 female officers. The average age of the fallen officers is 44, with an average of 14 years of service. On average, officers left behind two children.

The statistics released in the 2025 report are based on preliminary data compiled by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and may not represent a final or complete list of individual officers who will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in 2026.

The Engraving

There are currently more than 24,000 names of officers killed in the line of duty inscribed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, dating back to the first known death in 1786.

