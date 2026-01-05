2025 Year in Review: ecoATM Surpasses Expectations and Defines Success in Sustainability

ecoATM kiosks drive the future of sustainability with 56 million electronic devices collected and $1.8B paid to consumers since its founding

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ecoATM ended 2025 with significant progress toward helping create a greener planet, preventing millions of pounds of e-waste from entering landfills and rewarding consumers for responsible recycling through their automated kiosks. Founded in 2009 with a mission to connect people to technology while building a more sustainable future one device at a time, ecoATM is the largest independent recycler of smart devices and manufacturer of device recycling kiosks in the United States.

Key 2025 milestones for the sustainability trailblazer include:

7.49 million devices collected and counting

2,996,000 lbs. of e-waste kept from landfills

7,000th kiosk installed

Notable company milestones for ecoATM in 2025 also include the appointment of new CEO, Matt Furlong, expansion into Canada through their partnership with Walmart, earning the Shelby Report Sustainability in the Food Industry award and adding 21 new retail partners, with 1,100+ new kiosks installed through their existing retail network. With each new kiosk installed, ecoATM makes device recycling accessible to communities, giving shoppers an easy way to make sustainable choices while getting paid.

ecoATM has continued to increase its sustainability impact, keeping 23,509,361 lbs. of e-waste out of landfills and removing 2,476,606 tons of CO2 emissions from the earth's atmosphere since 2009. That's the equivalent of 940 fully loaded garbage trucks or the same as taking 430,00 cars off the road.

Since its founding, ecoATM has also seen:

56 million devices collected and recycled or refurbished

$1.8B paid to consumers

23,509,361 lbs. of e-waste diverted from landfills

"At ecoATM, our mission has always been rooted in making sustainability accessible to everyone," said ecoATM CEO, Matt Furlong. "By giving consumers a simple, instant and rewarding way to responsibly recycle their devices, we're not only reducing e-waste, we're also empowering millions of people to take part in a more circular, sustainable future. Our kiosks prove that doing the right thing for the planet can also deliver real value to consumers and the communities our retail partners support."

ecoATM remains committed to building a more sustainable, accessible and rewarding path for device recycling in partnership with its growing network of global retailers. Through continued innovation, strategic retail partnerships and a customer-first approach, ecoATM is making responsible recycling easier to access and integrate into everyday life.

Looking ahead, ecoATM is focused on expanding its network of kiosks, deepening relationships with retail partners and advancing the circular economy by keeping valuable materials in use and out of landfills. As they continue to scale their impact, ecoATM is moving toward its next major milestone: collecting 100 million devices.

About ecoATM

For over 15 years, ecoATM has been a leader in driving the recommerce revolution by expanding access to affordable technology and recycling e-waste. Every year, billions of electronics are discarded into landfills, creating mountains of harmful waste. But many of these devices deserve a second life – one that pays. ecoATM is determined to make it easier than ever for everyone to contribute towards a more sustainable future, one device at a time. Through conveniently located kiosks we give consumers a simple way to dispose of their used phones and other electronics – and get paid for doing it. For retail partners, ecoATM delivers a turn-key, no-cost solution that generates rental income, drives incremental store traffic, enhances the in-store experience and provides measurable sustainability impact.

For more information, visit https://www.ecoatmb2b.com/

SOURCE ecoATM