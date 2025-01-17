2025's Award-Winning Innovators in Corporate Wellness Announce Transformative Webinar on Employee Well-Being

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A distinguished panel of doctors, recently honored as 2025 Top Innovators in Corporate Wellness by Marley Nonami, are set to host a transformative webinar titled "The Real ROI on Wellness: Bold Innovations in Employee Well-Being" on January 30, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. EST. This event aims to revolutionize corporate approaches to employee health by presenting cutting-edge strategies that enhance well-being and organizational performance.

Event Overview:

2025 Award-Winning Innovators in Corporate Wellness Announce Transformative Webinar on the Real ROI of Employee Well-Being

What's the true cost of burnout? With U.S. workers reporting unprecedented levels of workplace stress, mental and physical health challenges, this event will equip leaders with actionable insights to drive employee well-being and ROI like never before.

The upcoming webinar will delve into the tangible return on investment (ROI) of comprehensive wellness programs, emphasizing the critical importance of addressing both physical and mental health in the workplace. Recent data underscores that companies implementing holistic wellness initiatives experience productivity increases between 2% to 5% and a reduction in staff turnover by up to 25%. Attendees will gain actionable insights into transforming their organizations through innovative wellness strategies.

Alignment with the U.S. Surgeon General's Framework:

With 84% of employees stating that workplace factors had a negative impact on their mental health, the U.S. Surgeon General's data suggests that work is making us sick. The U.S. Surgeon General's Framework for Workplace Mental Health & Well-Being emphasizes five essentials for workplace well-being: Protection from Harm, Connection and Community, Work-Life Harmony, Mattering at Work, and Opportunity for Growth.

Esteemed Panelists:

The webinar features insights from award-winning experts seen on CNN, ABC, Fox, 20/20, HLN and more. who have been at the forefront of corporate wellness innovation:

Dr. Ajita Robinson

Workplace trauma and restorative leadership

"Healing isn't just an individual journey—it's an organizational imperative. Trauma-informed leadership is the key to unlocking collective resilience."

Dr. Jada Moore Ruffin

Burnout prevention and work-life balance

"Burnout isn't inevitable. By leveraging recovery-focused strategies, organizations can create a culture of sustainable performance."

Dr. Lauren Powell, "The Food Fixer"

Nutrition and chronic disease prevention

"Food is medicine. Employee physical wellbeing doesn't just prevent illness—it boosts energy, productivity, profit, and morale."

Dr. Shelli Frazier Trotman Scott

Leadership productivity and team performance

"Effective leaders empower their teams to thrive. Productivity begins with inspired and motivated leaders."

Dr. Tracey Marks

Brain health and resilience

"Resilient minds drive resilient organizations. Brain health is the foundation for sustainable high performance."

About the 2025 Top Innovators in Corporate Wellness Award:

This prestigious award recognizes exceptional leaders who have significantly advanced employee well-being through innovative strategies and measurable impact. Recipients are celebrated for pioneering approaches that enhance both mental and physical health in the workplace, setting new standards for corporate wellness programs.

Why Attend?

This webinar offers a unique opportunity to gain insights from leading experts who are shaping the future of corporate wellness. Learn actionable strategies to implement within their organizations, fostering healthier, more engaged, and productive teams.

Event Details:

Date: January 30, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

Registration: https://www.linkedin.com/events/therealroionwellnessboldinnovat7280684989287993344/

