2025's Top Accounting Solutions Ranked by Info-Tech Research Group for Financial Insight and Operational Efficiency

Using data from authentic end-user reviews, Info-Tech Research Group's 2025 Accounting Data Quadrant Report highlights the top user-rated accounting solutions that deliver measurable value through financial accuracy, automation, and operational visibility. Drawing on feedback collected through the firm's SoftwareReviews platform, the report helps organizations select accounting solutions that strengthen financial governance, improve operational efficiency, and support confident decision-making.

The 2025 Accounting Solutions – Enterprise Champions (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) The 2025 Accounting Solutions – Midmarket Champions (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) The 2025 Accounting Solutions – Small Business Champions (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

As finance teams face growing pressure to improve reporting accuracy, manage increasingly complex regulatory environments, and gain real-time insight into financial performance, accounting software has become a core operational system rather than a back-office function. Organizations need solutions that go beyond basic bookkeeping, delivering automation, scalable financial processes, and strong compliance controls while aligning financial operations with broader business objectives. This level of financial clarity supports stability, scalability, and long-term success.

Info-Tech's Data Quadrant is a comprehensive evaluation tool that uses the feedback of IT professionals to rank software products based on likelihood to recommend, feature scores, net emotional footprint score, and vendor capabilities. These dimensions are aggregated into a Composite Score (CS), which reflects overall user satisfaction and determines the product's placement within the Data Quadrant. The firm's methodology ensures that rankings are based entirely on authentic user reviews, free from analyst opinions or vendor influence.

Data from 1,711 end-user reviews on Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform was used to identify the top accounting solutions featured in the 2025 Accounting Data Quadrant Report. The findings give organizations a clear view of how leading accounting solutions support financial accuracy, operational efficiency, regulatory alignment, and reliable reporting outcomes.

The 2025 Accounting Solutions – Enterprise Champions are as follows:

Sage Intacct, 8.8 CS, ranked high for its cost-revenue tracking feature.

SAP Cloud ERP, 8.5 CS, ranked high for its accounts receivable and invoicing capabilities.

Odoo, 8.3 CS, ranked high for its general ledger and chart of accounts functionality.

NetSuite Cloud Accounting, 8.3 CS, ranked high for its expense management functionality.

The 2025 Accounting Solutions – Midmarket Champions are as follows:

Accounting Seed, 8.1 CS, ranked high for its accounts payable and purchase order capabilities.

Zoho Books, 8.1 CS, ranked high for its cost-revenue tracking feature.

Quickbooks Online, 8.1 CS, ranked high for its dashboards, analytics, and reporting capabilities.

The 2025 Accounting Solutions – Small Business Champions are as follows:

Xero, 8.8 CS, ranked high for its quality of features.

Zoho Books, 8.4 CS, ranked high for its accounts payable and purchase order capabilities.

Wave, 8.4 CS, ranked high for its expense management functionality.

FreshBooks, 8.4 CS, ranked high for its cost and revenue tracking capabilities.

"Managing finances with paper and spreadsheets isn't just outdated, it's a risk. Regardless of size, everyone needs a digital accounting solution," says Robert Fayle, an advisory practice lead at Info-Tech Research Group. "Add to that the expectations of customers for a system that is accessible and reduces their burden. Simply put, your accounting solution needs to keep up. Modern accounting solutions must provide real-time visibility, automation, and actionable financial insights."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full Data Quadrant report: Top Accounting Solutions of 2025

For more information about Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform, the Data Quadrant, the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

