2026 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List recognizes 113 college football players for community service

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wuerffel Foundation today announced 113 nominees for the 2026 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. The award honors Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) players who lead through community service while excelling in the classroom and on the field.

Allstate Wuerffel Trophy

As college football's premier award for community service, the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy recognizes student-athletes who use their platforms to serve others and make a positive impact in their communities. Named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy winner and former University of Florida quarterback, the award reflects his lifelong commitment to leadership, service and unity.

"It's an honor to recognize these student-athletes for the difference they are making in the lives of others," Wuerffel said. "Their commitment to service demonstrates the powerful impact college athletes can have both on and off the field."

Among the 113 nominees, the Big Ten leads all conferences with 18 nominees, followed by the ACC, SEC and Big 12 each with 15 nominees. The 2026 Watch List highlights student-athletes whose leadership and service extend far beyond the football field, including:

Marcus Ratcliffe, Texas A&M University, Safety : Launched Mission 3:12 in partnership with Walk Among Heroes, donating $312 for every Aggie defensive turnover to fund educational trips to Normandy, France, for World War II veterans.

: Launched Mission 3:12 in partnership with Walk Among Heroes, donating $312 for every Aggie defensive turnover to fund educational trips to Normandy, France, for World War II veterans. Mudia Reuben, University of South Florida, Wide Receiver : Used Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) earnings to create the Nigerian Water Project, bringing access to clean water to villages and schools in Nigeria.

: Used Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) earnings to create the Nigerian Water Project, bringing access to clean water to villages and schools in Nigeria. Colin Simmons, University of Texas, Defensive End: Founded Clay's Color Crew, a nonprofit honoring his younger brother that supports individuals and families affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in South Dallas and beyond.

Founded Clay's Color Crew, a nonprofit honoring his younger brother that supports individuals and families affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in South Dallas and beyond. Edwin Spillman, University of Tennessee, Linebacker : Used NIL earnings to establish the Wan Famul Foundation to support people in his home country of Sierra Leone, including plans to build housing for families in need.

: Used NIL earnings to establish the Wan Famul Foundation to support people in his home country of Sierra Leone, including plans to build housing for families in need. Gideon Davidson, Clemson University, Running Back: Raised nearly $13,000 through Gid's Fundraiser for Flourish Adoption Ministries in South Carolina, helping fund adoption-related expenses for families and support for birth mothers.

Raised nearly $13,000 through Gid's Fundraiser for Flourish Adoption Ministries in South Carolina, helping fund adoption-related expenses for families and support for birth mothers. Noah Fifita, University of Arizona, Quarterback : Founded First Down Faith Foundation to honor faith, family and football while uplifting communities through service, including an annual youth football camp that combines skills training with mentorship.

: Founded First Down Faith Foundation to honor faith, family and football while uplifting communities through service, including an annual youth football camp that combines skills training with mentorship. Jaylen McClain, Ohio State University, Defensive Back: Founded Everyday Legends Foundation to empower youth and families through service, including funding academic and athletic scholarships and organizing leadership development programs for youth.

For the third consecutive year, the Wuerffel Foundation is partnering with Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) to unite college football's top community service honors through the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®. In September, 11 student-athletes from the Watch List will be named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and become semifinalists for the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy.

The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy finalists will be selected by the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy National Selection Committee, with input from a fan vote. The 2026 recipient will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on December 11, and also serve as captain of the 2026 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

The 2026 recipient and finalists will join Wuerffel in New York City for the Heisman Trophy events, including the Wuerffel Foundation's Picklebowl: Heisman Edition. The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Presentation Gala will follow in February 2027 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

2026 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Name School Colton Phares Appalachian State University Zyrus Fiaseu Arizona State University Chauncy Cobb Arkansas State University Alex McPherson Auburn University Caden Britton Ball State University Michael Allen Baylor University Maddux Madsen Boise State University Josiah Griffin Boston College Raider Damuni Brigham Young University Derek Houston California State University, Sacramento Angel Flores Central Michigan University Gideon Davidson Clemson University Micah Sahakian Duke University Karson Jones East Carolina University Dennis Strey Jr. Eastern Michigan University Reed Chandley Florida Atlantic University Shamir Sterlin Florida International University Duce Robinson Florida State University Merhauti Xepera Fresno State University Jordan Walker Georgia Institute of Technology Colin Alexander Georgia Southern University Charlie Becker Indiana University Jaylen Raynor Iowa State University KJ Flowe James Madison University Joe Jackson Kansas State University Wayne Harris Kent State University Jaylin Belford Liberty University Whit Weeks Louisiana State University Eli Finley Louisiana Tech University Carlos Del Rio-Wilson Marshall University Jordan Hall Michigan State University Cam'ron Lacy Middle Tennessee State University DJ Chester Mississippi State University Isaiah Shirley North Carolina State University DeAree Rogers Northern Illinois University Josh Fussell Northwestern University Nick Session New Mexico State University Jaylen McClain Ohio State University DJ Walker Ohio University Donovan Green Oklahoma State University Koa Naotala Old Dominion University Karson Boschma Oregon State University Cooper Cousins Pennsylvania State University CJ Madden Purdue University Quinton Jackson Rice University Michael O'Connor Rutgers University Tyler Chen San José State University Alexander Kilgore Southern Methodist University Braden Marceau-Olayinka Stanford University Cornell Perry Syracuse University Ansel Din-Mbuh Texas Christian University Rameir Hardy Temple University Marcus Ratcliffe Texas A&M University Brad Jackson Texas State University Ben Roberts Texas Tech University Tucker Kilcrease Troy University Jackson Courville Tulane University Stevie Bracey University at Buffalo Bray Hubbard University of Alabama Adam Lepkowski University of Alabama at Birmingham Noah Fifita University of Arizona Jaden Platt University of Arkansas Jordan King University of California, Berkeley Halakilangi Muagututi'a University of California, Los Angeles Owen Spell University of Central Florida Evan Tengesdahl University of Cincinnati Ben Finneseth University of Colorado Boulder Steven Demboski University of Delaware Myles Graham University of Florida Lawson Luckie University of Georgia Micah Kaonohi-Kaihenui University of Hawaii McKenzie Agnello University of Houston Brandon Henderson University of Illinois Jayden Montgomery University of Iowa Calvin Clements University of Kansas Willie Rodriguez University of Kentucky Caden Jensen University of Louisiana at Lafayette Drew Hutchinson University of Louisiana at Monroe Clev Lubin University of Louisville Malik Washington University of Maryland Riley Bloch University of Massachusetts Donovan Mathena University of Memphis Ahmad Moten Sr. University of Miami Jordan Marshall University of Michigan Anthony Smith University of Minnesota Blake Craig University of Missouri Donovan Jones University of Nebraska Ky Woods University of Nevada Alex Orji University of Nevada, Las Vegas Jaxton Eck University of New Mexico Caleb Irving University of North Carolina at Charlotte Jordan Shipp University of North Carolina Leonard Moore University of Notre Dame Danny Okoye University of Oklahoma Dante Moore University of Oregon Mason Heintschel University of Pittsburgh Baxter Turner University of South Alabama Nyck Harbor University of South Carolina Mudia Reuben University of South Florida Jayden Maiava University of Southern California Edwin Spillman University of Tennessee Colin Simmons University of Texas Bryce Grays University of Texas at San Antonio Matt Hofer University of Toledo Lance Holtzclaw University of Utah Ethan Minter University of Virginia Landen Hatchett University of Washington Chris Brooks Jr. University of Wisconsin-Madison Tyler Hughes University of Wyoming Javen Jacobs Utah State University Nick Rinaldi Vanderbilt University Marcellous Hawkins Virginia Tech Dakari Frazier Western Michigan University

Past recipients of the Wuerffel Trophy include Rudy Niswanger – Louisiana State University – 2005; Joel Penton – Ohio State University – 2006; Paul Smith – University of Tulsa – 2007; Tim Tebow – University of Florida – 2008; Tim Hiller – Western Michigan University – 2009; Sam Acho – University of Texas – 2010; Barrett Jones – University of Alabama – 2011; Matt Barkley – University of Southern California – 2012; Gabe Ikard – University of Oklahoma – 2013; Deterrian Shackelford – University of Mississippi – 2014; Ty Darlington – University of Oklahoma – 2015; Trevor Knight – Texas A&M University – 2016; Courtney Love – University of Kentucky – 2017; Drue Tranquill – University of Notre Dame – 2018; Jon Wassink – Western Michigan University – 2019; Teton Saltes – University of New Mexico – 2020; Isaiah Sanders – Stanford University – 2021; Dillan Gibbons – Florida State University – 2022; Ladd McConkey – University of Georgia – 2023; Nick Dawkins – Pennsylvania State University – 2024; and Michael Taaffe – University of Texas – 2025.

About the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy

The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, a member of the National College Football Awards Association, is college football's premier award for community service. The trophy is presented annually by the Wuerffel Foundation to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership and performance on and off the field. Named after Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer, Danny Wuerffel, the award honors his commitment to inspiring greater service and unity in the world. Established in 2005, the Wuerffel Trophy is celebrating its 22nd anniversary this year. Wuerffel led the University of Florida to four SEC Championships and the 1996 National Championship. As a humanitarian, he continues to inspire leaders to positively impact their communities. Danny currently serves as President of the Wuerffel Foundation and Executive Director of Desire Street Ministries. An avid pickleball player, he was drafted as a professional within the National Pickleball League and hosts celebrity pro-am "PickleBowl" tournaments.

About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.

About the NCFAA

The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football's most prestigious awards. The NCFAA's 25 awards have honored nearly 1,000 recipients since 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday.

Sixteen NCFAA members are unveiling preseason watch lists over a three-week period as the association spearheads a coordinated effort to promote each award's preseason candidates. Following is the remaining 2026 preseason watch list calendar:

Wed., Aug. 12: Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

Thu., Aug. 13: Butkus Award

Fri., Aug. 14: Ray Guy Award

Mon., Aug. 17: Walter Camp Award

Tue., Aug. 18: Doak Walker Award

Wed., Aug. 19: Biletnikoff Award

Thu., Aug. 20: Davey O'Brien Award

Fri., Aug. 21: Bednarik Award

For more information about the NCFAA and its award programs, visit NCFAA.org or follow on X at @NCFAA and Instagram @TheNCFAA.

SOURCE Allstate Insurance Company