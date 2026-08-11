2026 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List recognizes 113 college football players for community service

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Aug 11, 2026, 12:00 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wuerffel Foundation today announced 113 nominees for the 2026 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. The award honors Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) players who lead through community service while excelling in the classroom and on the field.

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Allstate Wuerffel Trophy
Allstate Wuerffel Trophy

As college football's premier award for community service, the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy recognizes student-athletes who use their platforms to serve others and make a positive impact in their communities. Named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy winner and former University of Florida quarterback, the award reflects his lifelong commitment to leadership, service and unity.

"It's an honor to recognize these student-athletes for the difference they are making in the lives of others," Wuerffel said. "Their commitment to service demonstrates the powerful impact college athletes can have both on and off the field."

Among the 113 nominees, the Big Ten leads all conferences with 18 nominees, followed by the ACC, SEC and Big 12 each with 15 nominees. The 2026 Watch List highlights student-athletes whose leadership and service extend far beyond the football field, including:

  • Marcus Ratcliffe, Texas A&M University, Safety: Launched Mission 3:12 in partnership with Walk Among Heroes, donating $312 for every Aggie defensive turnover to fund educational trips to Normandy, France, for World War II veterans.
  • Mudia Reuben, University of South Florida, Wide Receiver: Used Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) earnings to create the Nigerian Water Project, bringing access to clean water to villages and schools in Nigeria.
  • Colin Simmons, University of Texas, Defensive End: Founded Clay's Color Crew, a nonprofit honoring his younger brother that supports individuals and families affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in South Dallas and beyond.
  • Edwin Spillman, University of Tennessee, Linebacker: Used NIL earnings to establish the Wan Famul Foundation to support people in his home country of Sierra Leone, including plans to build housing for families in need.
  • Gideon Davidson, Clemson University, Running Back: Raised nearly $13,000 through Gid's Fundraiser for Flourish Adoption Ministries in South Carolina, helping fund adoption-related expenses for families and support for birth mothers.
  • Noah Fifita, University of Arizona, Quarterback: Founded First Down Faith Foundation to honor faith, family and football while uplifting communities through service, including an annual youth football camp that combines skills training with mentorship.
  • Jaylen McClain, Ohio State University, Defensive Back: Founded Everyday Legends Foundation to empower youth and families through service, including funding academic and athletic scholarships and organizing leadership development programs for youth.

For the third consecutive year, the Wuerffel Foundation is partnering with Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) to unite college football's top community service honors through the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®. In September, 11 student-athletes from the Watch List will be named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and become semifinalists for the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy.

The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy finalists will be selected by the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy National Selection Committee, with input from a fan vote. The 2026 recipient will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on December 11, and also serve as captain of the 2026 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

The 2026 recipient and finalists will join Wuerffel in New York City for the Heisman Trophy events, including the Wuerffel Foundation's Picklebowl: Heisman Edition. The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Presentation Gala will follow in February 2027 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

2026 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Name

School

Colton Phares

Appalachian State University

Zyrus Fiaseu

Arizona State University

Chauncy Cobb

Arkansas State University

Alex McPherson

Auburn University

Caden Britton

Ball State University

Michael Allen

Baylor University

Maddux Madsen

Boise State University

Josiah Griffin

Boston College

Raider Damuni

Brigham Young University

Derek Houston

California State University, Sacramento

Angel Flores

Central Michigan University

Gideon Davidson

Clemson University

Micah Sahakian

Duke University

Karson Jones

East Carolina University

Dennis Strey Jr.

Eastern Michigan University

Reed Chandley

Florida Atlantic University

Shamir Sterlin

Florida International University

Duce Robinson

Florida State University

Merhauti Xepera

Fresno State University

Jordan Walker

Georgia Institute of Technology

Colin Alexander

Georgia Southern University

Charlie Becker

Indiana University

Jaylen Raynor

Iowa State University

KJ Flowe

James Madison University

Joe Jackson

Kansas State University

Wayne Harris

Kent State University

Jaylin Belford

Liberty University

Whit Weeks

Louisiana State University

Eli Finley

Louisiana Tech University

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson

Marshall University

Jordan Hall

Michigan State University

Cam'ron Lacy

Middle Tennessee State University

DJ Chester

Mississippi State University

Isaiah Shirley

North Carolina State University

DeAree Rogers

Northern Illinois University

Josh Fussell

Northwestern University

Nick Session

New Mexico State University

Jaylen McClain

Ohio State University

DJ Walker

Ohio University

Donovan Green

Oklahoma State University

Koa Naotala

Old Dominion University

Karson Boschma

Oregon State University

Cooper Cousins

Pennsylvania State University

CJ Madden

Purdue University

Quinton Jackson

Rice University

Michael O'Connor

Rutgers University

Tyler Chen

San José State University

Alexander Kilgore

Southern Methodist University

Braden Marceau-Olayinka

Stanford University

Cornell Perry

Syracuse University

Ansel Din-Mbuh

Texas Christian University

Rameir Hardy

Temple University

Marcus Ratcliffe

Texas A&M University

Brad Jackson

Texas State University

Ben Roberts

Texas Tech University

Tucker Kilcrease

Troy University

Jackson Courville

Tulane University

Stevie Bracey

University at Buffalo

Bray Hubbard

University of Alabama

Adam Lepkowski

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Noah Fifita

University of Arizona

Jaden Platt

University of Arkansas

Jordan King

University of California, Berkeley

Halakilangi Muagututi'a

University of California, Los Angeles

Owen Spell

University of Central Florida

Evan Tengesdahl

University of Cincinnati

Ben Finneseth

University of Colorado Boulder

Steven Demboski

University of Delaware

Myles Graham

University of Florida

Lawson Luckie

University of Georgia

Micah Kaonohi-Kaihenui

University of Hawaii

McKenzie Agnello

University of Houston

Brandon Henderson

University of Illinois

Jayden Montgomery

University of Iowa

Calvin Clements

University of Kansas

Willie Rodriguez

University of Kentucky

Caden Jensen

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Drew Hutchinson

University of Louisiana at Monroe

Clev Lubin

University of Louisville

Malik Washington

University of Maryland

Riley Bloch

University of Massachusetts

Donovan Mathena

University of Memphis

Ahmad Moten Sr.

University of Miami

Jordan Marshall

University of Michigan

Anthony Smith

University of Minnesota

Blake Craig

University of Missouri

Donovan Jones

University of Nebraska

Ky Woods

University of Nevada

Alex Orji

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Jaxton Eck

University of New Mexico

Caleb Irving

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Jordan Shipp

University of North Carolina

Leonard Moore

University of Notre Dame

Danny Okoye

University of Oklahoma

Dante Moore

University of Oregon

Mason Heintschel

University of Pittsburgh

Baxter Turner

University of South Alabama

Nyck Harbor

University of South Carolina

Mudia Reuben

University of South Florida

Jayden Maiava

University of Southern California

Edwin Spillman

University of Tennessee

Colin Simmons

University of Texas

Bryce Grays

University of Texas at San Antonio

Matt Hofer

University of Toledo

Lance Holtzclaw

University of Utah

Ethan Minter

University of Virginia

Landen Hatchett

University of Washington

Chris Brooks Jr.

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Tyler Hughes

University of Wyoming

Javen Jacobs

Utah State University

Nick Rinaldi

Vanderbilt University

Marcellous Hawkins

Virginia Tech

Dakari Frazier

Western Michigan University

Past recipients of the Wuerffel Trophy include Rudy Niswanger – Louisiana State University – 2005; Joel Penton – Ohio State University – 2006; Paul Smith – University of Tulsa – 2007; Tim Tebow – University of Florida – 2008; Tim Hiller – Western Michigan University – 2009; Sam Acho – University of Texas – 2010; Barrett Jones – University of Alabama – 2011; Matt Barkley – University of Southern California – 2012; Gabe Ikard – University of Oklahoma – 2013; Deterrian Shackelford – University of Mississippi – 2014; Ty Darlington – University of Oklahoma – 2015; Trevor Knight – Texas A&M University – 2016; Courtney Love – University of Kentucky – 2017; Drue Tranquill – University of Notre Dame – 2018; Jon Wassink – Western Michigan University – 2019; Teton Saltes – University of New Mexico – 2020; Isaiah Sanders – Stanford University – 2021; Dillan Gibbons – Florida State University – 2022; Ladd McConkey – University of Georgia – 2023; Nick Dawkins – Pennsylvania State University – 2024; and Michael Taaffe – University of Texas – 2025.

About the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy
The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, a member of the National College Football Awards Association, is college football's premier award for community service. The trophy is presented annually by the Wuerffel Foundation to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership and performance on and off the field. Named after Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer, Danny Wuerffel, the award honors his commitment to inspiring greater service and unity in the world. Established in 2005, the Wuerffel Trophy is celebrating its 22nd anniversary this year. Wuerffel led the University of Florida to four SEC Championships and the 1996 National Championship. As a humanitarian, he continues to inspire leaders to positively impact their communities. Danny currently serves as President of the Wuerffel Foundation and Executive Director of Desire Street Ministries. An avid pickleball player, he was drafted as a professional within the National Pickleball League and hosts celebrity pro-am "PickleBowl" tournaments.

About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.

About the NCFAA
The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football's most prestigious awards. The NCFAA's 25 awards have honored nearly 1,000 recipients since 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday.

Sixteen NCFAA members are unveiling preseason watch lists over a three-week period as the association spearheads a coordinated effort to promote each award's preseason candidates. Following is the remaining 2026 preseason watch list calendar:

Wed., Aug. 12: Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Thu., Aug. 13: Butkus Award
Fri., Aug. 14: Ray Guy Award
Mon., Aug. 17: Walter Camp Award
Tue., Aug. 18: Doak Walker Award
Wed., Aug. 19: Biletnikoff Award
Thu., Aug. 20: Davey O'Brien Award
Fri., Aug. 21: Bednarik Award

For more information about the NCFAA and its award programs, visit NCFAA.org or follow on X at @NCFAA and Instagram @TheNCFAA.

SOURCE Allstate Insurance Company

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