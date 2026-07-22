Allstate and U.S. Men's National Team midfielder Tyler Adams unveil mini-pitch in Atlanta to expand youth access to soccer

Investing in community play spaces like the mini-pitch in South Fulton is part of Allstate's broader commitment to help young people build skills and lead in their communities.

Elizabeth Brady, Allstate chief marketing, innovation, customer and communications officer:

"Allstate invests in sports because they open doors for young people and strengthen the communities around them. This mini-pitch gives South Fulton families a welcoming place to build connections to the game and each other. From local fields to championship stages, we're proud to help create opportunities for young people to grow and lead."

Tyler Adams, U.S. Men's National Team midfielder:

"After competing on the global stage this summer, I'm reminded how much soccer has shaped who I am. With more attention on soccer after the world tournament, having a safe, local place to play can make all the difference for a kid. I'm proud to work with Allstate to help create a space where young people in South Fulton can stay active, connected and build confidence."

What is a mini-pitch and how does it support youth development?

A mini-pitch is a small, hard-court soccer field designed for communities that may not have access to full-size fields. These spaces make it easier for young people to stay active, build skills and develop confidence through play.

As part of the mini-pitch's official opening on July 21, Adams greeted dozens of children participating in a youth clinic led by grassroots partners For Soccer and Champions Soccer Academy, who coached and inspired youth from Atlanta-area organizations through a variety of soccer drills. For Soccer is a national community platform focused on accelerating the growth of soccer in the U.S. and expanding access and inclusivity for marginalized communities.

Champions Soccer Academy, a nonprofit serving South Fulton, works to help young athletes build soccer skills while fostering teamwork and sportsmanship. In addition to the unveiling and youth clinic, the event featured a community celebration with local food vendors, a DJ and inflatable soccer games, making it an engaging and interactive day to help build stronger, more connected communities.

Heath Pearce, President at For Soccer:

"The most powerful part of a mini-pitch is what happens after the unveiling. Kids come back, play with friends and feel like the game belongs to them, too. That's why partnerships like this matter. They create lasting spaces where young people can play, connect and see themselves in the future of soccer."

How is Allstate expanding access to soccer across the country?

The Atlanta-area installation is the third in a multi-year partnership between Allstate and Adams, donating a mini-pitch annually to communities across the country. Previous mini-pitches, also opened in partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation, were unveiled in 2025 at Bell Avenue Elementary School in Philadelphia and in 2024 at Fisher Academy in Detroit.

The investment comes as Atlanta builds on its role as a host city for major international soccer events this summer, which brought increased attention to the sport across the region. The city is also emerging as a national hub for soccer development, with continued investment in facilities, programming and community access.

Ed Foster-Simeon, president and CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation:

"Mini-pitches are more than just places to play. When young people have a safe space to show up, try new things and feel part of a community, it expands what they believe is possible for themselves. From Detroit to Philadelphia and now South Fulton, we're grateful to continue our partnership with Allstate and Tyler Adams to bring another safe, permanent play space to local youth and families in a rapidly growing U.S. soccer hub."

These mini-pitches are among more than 900 the U.S. Soccer Foundation has opened nationwide, including two in Poughkeepsie, New York, where Adams grew up and first played the game. By the end of the year, the Foundation plans to reach 1,000 mini-pitch installations.

How does Allstate support youth soccer and player development?

For more than two decades, Allstate has invested in soccer and collegiate sports as part of its longstanding commitment to empowering young people to lead in their communities. Through partnerships with U.S. Soccer, Major League Soccer (MLS), MLS NEXT and community programs such as Allstate Sueño Alianza, Allstate supports thousands of young athletes each year with pathways to grow as competitors and leaders. Community investments such as mini-pitches expand access locally, giving families safe places to play, build skills and stay connected to the game.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life's uncertainties with affordable, simple and connected protection for autos, homes, electronic devices, and identities. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online, and at the workplace. Allstate has more than 212 million policies in force and is widely known for the slogan "You're in Good Hands with Allstate." For more information, visit www.allstate.com.

About For Soccer

For Soccer is the preeminent soccer marketing, media, and experiences company in North America, formed through the merger of For Soccer Ventures and Gilt Edge Soccer Marketing in 2023. The company's specialized services include strategic consultancy, experiential marketing, multicultural marketing, creative and content production, and media distribution. For Soccer's owned-and-operated property portfolio includes participatory events, podcasts, OTT programming, and grassroots playing programs such as Alianza, the leading national soccer platform for Hispanic communities. For more information, visit forsoccer.com.

About The U.S. Soccer Foundation

As the national leader for sports-based youth development in under-resourced areas, the U.S. Soccer Foundation is on a mission to let soccer do what it does: change absolutely everything. Founded as a legacy of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, the Foundation provides underserved communities with access to innovative play spaces and evidence-based soccer programs that instill hope, foster well-being, and help youth achieve their fullest potential. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit www.ussoccerfoundation.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Allstate Insurance Company