Allstate Named Founding Partner of LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the Official Home and Auto Insurance Partner of Team USA

Partnership builds on more than 20 years of supporting college athletics and expands Allstate's commitment to all sports and all athletes from communities across America

Allstate to partner with NBCUniversal to support its multi-platform coverage of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games

CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstate proudly announced today that it is a Founding Partner of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the official home and auto insurance partner of Team USA. The partnership extends Allstate's longstanding support of student-athletes to the biggest stage in sports.

Allstate announced that it is a Founding Partner of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the official home and auto insurance partner of Team USA.

"For more than 20 years, Allstate has supported student-athletes because we believe in the power of sport to build leaders, strengthen communities and help people reach their potential," said Elizabeth Brady, Allstate EVP and Chief Marketing, Customer and Communications Officer. "Many Olympians and Paralympians develop that character on college campuses long before representing their country. Supporting Team USA and LA28 is a natural extension of our commitment and of Allstate's purpose: protecting people, strengthening communities and helping them achieve their hopes and dreams."

All Sports, All Athletes

For more than 20 years, Allstate has supported college athletics through university and conference partnerships, scholarships and programs that recognize student-athletes' leadership and community impact.

Since 2005, the Allstate Good Hands® Field Goal Nets program has generated millions of dollars for scholarships with every field goal and extra point scored. The Allstate Good Works Team® has also grown beyond football to recognize student-athletes in fall, winter and spring sports who use their leadership to strengthen communities.

The partnership with Team USA and LA28 extends this commitment to the Olympic and Paralympic stage, supporting athletes as they represent their country at the highest level of competition.

"Team USA athletes dedicate years of effort in pursuit of excellence on and off the field of play, chasing their dreams of representing the United States on the biggest stage in sports," said Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. "Allstate's support will help Team USA athletes access the resources they need to train and compete at the highest level, while also helping to inspire the next generation of Olympians and Paralympians."

"Allstate's commitment to LA28 reflects the momentum we're building toward the Games," said Reynold Hoover, CEO of LA28. "As we welcome new partners who believe in what these Games can do for Los Angeles and the country, we're that much closer to delivering a Games this city and this country can be proud of."

Allstate will also support NBCUniversal's multiplatform coverage of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, bringing fans closer to Team USA and the stories behind the athletes' achievements.

"Allstate's support of athletes extends far beyond competition, reflecting a longstanding dedication to helping them reach their full potential," said Mark Marshall, Chairman, Global Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal. "That shared belief in the power of sport and opportunity makes them a natural partner for Team USA and LA28, and we're proud to celebrate the stories, achievements and lasting impact of the Olympic and Paralympic movement together."

Protecting people and strengthening communities

For more than 95 years, Allstate has helped protect the foundations of American life: people's homes, the vehicles that connect them to opportunity and the financial security that gives them confidence to pursue their hopes and dreams. Today, one in 10 American households depends on Allstate to protect one of its most valuable assets. This enduring commitment has earned Allstate the reputation as one of America's 50 Best Companies.

Allstate also works to strengthen communities across the country. In 2025, The Allstate Foundation, Allstate employees and agents contributed nearly $70 million to nonprofits, supporting more than 6,500 organizations across more than 2,200 communities. Together, they are empowering young people, helping communities prepare for and recover from disasters, and supporting leaders working across differences to build trust in society.

About LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

LA28 will bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles in 2028, uniting more than 15,000 of the world's greatest athletes in a celebration of sport, culture and human potential. Set against a diverse collection of venues only Southern California can deliver, from the Pacific Ocean to Hollywood stages to world-class arenas, Los Angeles will become the third city ever to host three Olympic Games, following 1932 and 1984, and will also host its first ever Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games will celebrate historic milestones including becoming the first Olympic Games in history to allocate more quota spots to women athletes than men, the debut of new Olympic and Paralympic sports and becoming the first Games since 1948 to not build any new permanent infrastructure. Operating as an independently funded, non-profit organization, LA28 has built a strong foundation of successful commercial partnerships, alongside licensing, hospitality and ticketing, with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life's uncertainties with affordable, simple and connected protection for autos, homes, electronic devices, and identities. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online, and at the workplace. Allstate has more than 212 million policies in force and is widely known for the slogan "You're in Good Hands with Allstate." For more information, visit www.allstate.com.

About Team USA

Team USA is the world's largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.com.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our global theme park destinations, consumer products, and experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through our powerhouse film and television studios, including Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features, and the four global television studios under the Universal Studio Group banner, and operate industry-leading theme parks and experiences around the world through Universal Destinations & Experiences, including Universal Orlando Resort, home to Universal Epic Universe, and Universal Studios Hollywood. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

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