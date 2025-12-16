2026 Brings Sharp 21% Spike in Health Insurance Premiums - Squeezing Household Budgets

ValuePenguin finds in 45 states, 2026 Health Insurance Premiums are Increasing by More Than 10%

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans shopping for health insurance on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces will need to set aside significantly more in their 2026 budgets. According to ValuePenguin by LendingTree's 2026 Cost of Health Insurance Report, average premiums for the most popular marketplace plans are rising 21% nationwide, with 45 states facing rate hikes of more than 10%.

2026 Health Insurance Cost Trends:

Silver-tier plans, the most popular marketplace plan type in the U.S., will reach a record $752 per month on average before subsidies in 2026 . Premiums for these plans are increasing 21% year over year, and have become 77% more expensive compared to five years ago.





. Premiums for these plans are increasing 21% year over year, and have become 77% more expensive compared to five years ago. Premiums are rising in 50 states, with 45 states seeing increases over 10%. Arkansas faces the steepest jump at 67%, and both Mississippi and Washington will see hikes of 40% or more. Alaska is the only state where premiums will decline, dropping by 5%.





Arkansas faces the steepest jump at 67%, and both Mississippi and Washington will see hikes of 40% or more. Alaska is the only state where premiums will decline, dropping by 5%. Nationally, subsidized marketplace plans could rise to $175/month in 2026 , from $84/month in 2025, when enhanced subsidies were in place. Those earning $30,000 a year face the steepest hit, with premiums increasing 216% without enhanced subsidies.





, from $84/month in 2025, when enhanced subsidies were in place. Those earning $30,000 a year face the steepest hit, with premiums increasing 216% without enhanced subsidies. All four of the country's biggest health insurers will raise premiums in 2026. Ambetter leads with a 38% jump, followed by UnitedHealthcare (30%), Blue Cross Blue Shield (28%) and Kaiser Permanente (17%).

According to Talon Abernathy, health insurance expert at ValuePenguin, "Double-digit rate hikes mean health insurance will take a much bigger bite out of household budgets in 2026. Shoppers will have a tougher job this year, balancing the coverage they need with a monthly premium they can afford." He adds, "Health insurance may not be top of mind for many Americans this holiday season. But spending a bit of time now comparing plans, checking to see what subsidies and discounts you qualify for, and weighing different metal tiers and plan types could save you hundreds of dollars or more in 2026."

The report offers a detailed breakdown of health insurance premiums and rate changes by state, metal tier, and insurer, and includes guidance to help consumers evaluate their options.

